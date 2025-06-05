Document Controller Södertälje, Stockholm
2025-06-05
Södertälje
Are you an experienced Document Controller looking to contribute to high-impact projects? Join our team supporting critical CAPEX initiatives within the pharmaceutical sector.
Location: Södertälje (minimum 3 days/week onsite) / 2 days Stockholm Office
Project Scope: To be discussed
Language Requirement: Fluent Swedish desired (essential for on-site contractor interaction)
Experience Required: Minimum 2 years in document control on large projects
Key Responsibilities:
Implement document control processes using Asite for large-scale capital projects.
Coordinate with contractors, suppliers, and internal teams to manage document flow for review and approval.
Set up and maintain structured environments on SharePoint, Teams, and Asite.
Migrate documents from contractor platforms to AstraZeneca's common data environment (CDE).
Handle transmittals between AstraZeneca and external partners.
Participate in global forums with other document controllers to share best practices.
Develop and deliver training on document management practices.
Support project teams to ensure document control standards and resources are effectively deployed.
Liaise with AZ IT for current or alternative system integrations.
Establish and implement quality assurance processes to enhance document control effectiveness and learnings.
Required Skills and Tools:
Experience with Asite, Autodesk Construction Cloud (ACC), and understanding of BIM tools.
Proficiency in setting up digital document control systems.
Strong communication and stakeholder engagement skills.
This is a unique and impactful role - ideal for someone ready to shape how project documentation is managed across critical initiatives.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-05
E-post: recruitment@aurora.cc
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Document Controller". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Aurora Construction Consultancy AB
