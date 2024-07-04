Document Control Lead
Research shows that women and other under-represented groups within our industry hesitate to apply unless they tick most boxes of a role description. At H2 Green Steel, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core. We need a diverse, inclusive, and authentic team to rally behind our purpose of de-carbonizing hard-to-abate industries, starting with steel.So, if you are equally passionate about our purpose yet concerned that your experience doesn't perfectly align with the qualifications stated in the job advert, we strongly encourage you to apply anyway. You may be just the right candidate, either for this role - or for another upcoming role in our rapidly growing business.
About us:
H2 Green Steel is on a mission to disrupt the global steel industry by producing green steel, with the end goal of bringing down CO2 emissions to zero. By using green hydrogen and fossil-free electricity instead of coal; water and heat will be our primary emissions. By 2030, our ambition is to produce 5 million tonnes of green steel annually in our fully integrated, digitalized, and sustainable plant in Boden, located in northern Sweden - currently in construction phase. But this is just the beginning - our expertise in green hydrogen will enable us to decarbonize other industries in addition to steel, and we look forward to what's next in store for us.
We are looking for talented, innovative, and purpose-driven people to join our rapidly growing and diverse team. Our employees get to learn everyday, implement the latest technology and test and put their ideas into practice. Together, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core - for our people, customers, investors, society, and planet.
As a Document Control Lead you are a part of H2 Green Steels Project Services team within Project Delivery. This position reports to our Head of Project Services and is based in Stockholm.
In this role you take ownership of the project document management, making sure the quality is up to our standards and requirements. You establish and maintain and distribute project documentation in different phases throughout the project. You work side by side with project management and other project services functions to ensure that the document handling is working efficiently, making sure you deliver on project milestones. Besides the standard project objectives, you constantly aim to achieve set targets through proactive collaboration with all project stakeholders.
Responsibilities
Lead the team of document controllers and foster a learning and sharing environment.
Participating in quality assurance of project documentation and ensure that it meets the projects quality requirements.
Receive, verify and distribute internal and external project documentation in the Document Management System (DMS).
Follow-up on deadlines and assist the project in achieving milestones related to documentation deliveries.
Communicating the documentation status and report deviations.
Proactively managing the document management process and supporting the project team in matters concerning technical documentation and system assistance.
Actively engaging with project team and relevant Supplier representatives as well as other stakeholders.
Qualifications
You have a Degree in Engineering, Economics (or equivalent) or have relevant experience.
You have experience from a Project Management environment and in some type of Document Management System.
You have a minimum ten years of experience in Document Management in industrial investment projects and/or construction site.
You foster good communication and inter-personal skills to ensure a smooth teamwork.
You have good command of data analytics and visualization tools.
You can establish and maintain document management processes and document distribution flows.
You have strong leadership skillset to manage a team of document controllers.
What we can offer you
If you are passionate about making actual change and having a positive impact on society and our planet, H2 Green Steel offers a unique opportunity to be part of a fun and professional team with high ambitions.
You will get the opportunity to shape your future career together with a company focusing on creating a culture where everyone can thrive and feel a sense of belonging. In the end, we know that H2 Green Steel's growth and success is dependent on our people and we can't wait to shape the future of steelmaking and other industries together as a team. Ersättning
