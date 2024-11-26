Doctoral student in informatics
Halmstad University
Work at a University where different perspectives meet!
Halmstad University adds value, drives innovation and prepares people and society for the future.
Since the beginning in 1983, innovation and collaboration with society have characterised the University's education and research. The research is internationally reputable and is largely conducted in a multidisciplinary manner within the University's two focus areas: Health Innovation and Smart Cities and Communities. The University has a wide range of education with many popular study programmes. The campus is modern and well-equipped, and is situated close to both public transportation and the city center.
More information about working at Halmstad University: https://www.hh.se/english/about-the-university/work-with-us.html
The School of Information Technology
Halmstad University consists of four interdisciplinary Schools and the current position is located at the School of Information Technology (ITE). ITE is a multicultural school with around 130 employees from 20 different countries. It is a strong research and education environment, with focus on smart technology and its applications. Students and researchers are working with everything from AI and information driven care to autonomous vehicles, social robotics and digital design. ITE offers education on all levels, from undergraduate to PhD education, plus education for professional. Research is conducted within aware intelligent systems, smart electronic systems, cyber physical systems and digital service innovation. These four areas constitute the four technology areas of ITE . An innovation centre for information driven care called Leap for Life is connected to ITE, as well as a collaboration arena for electronic development, Electronics Centre in Halmstad (ECH).
More information about the School of Information Technology: https://www.hh.se/ite-en
Description
The School of Information Technology (ITE) is looking for a doctoral student funded by the KK foundation's "jubileumsdoktorander 2024". The doctoral project aims to investigate the socially sustainable student housing of the future at Halmstad University, through a design oriented approach. The project, which is based on previous networking within the research program REBEL and aims to develop housing that promotes inclusion and well-being for different student groups. Through the "Tiny Living Labs" approach, researchers, students and external actors will together explore and develop innovative concepts for future student accommodation where both physical and digital environments are combined.
A central focus of the project is to take the students' diversity into account and create accommodation solutions that contribute to a lively and inclusive campus environment. Previous research indicates that the design of student housing has a major impact on students' well-being and performance, but most studies have assumed that students are a homogeneous group. This doctoral project is based on the changing needs of students with different backgrounds to create living spaces where digital technology supports social cohesion and belonging.
The project will be developed in several stages, including interviews with students, establishment of a Tiny Living Lab on campus and collaboration with actors such as IKEA, HFAB, HEM, Intea and Carlstedt Arkitekter.
The position includes, but is not limited to, the following tasks:
80% postgraduate studies in informatics
10% work in an EU-funded research project
10% teaching on the DDI/DVU/MSXD/DSI programs
This is a full-time position available from January 1st, 2025 (or as soon as possible), for a period of four years to a PhD degree (extended with one year after one year, subject to satisfactory progress of the PhD study). Since the employment also includes teaching responsibilities corresponding to a maximum of 20% of full-time, the position is extended with the same amount of time as the teaching activities.
Qualifications
- The candidate should have a master's degree in informatics or related discipline.
- Excellent oral and written communication in English.
- Documented experience of qualitative research methods is a requirement.
- Documented experience of work within living labs and/or participatory design is meritorious.
- Documented experiences in film making, animation, digital design are meritorious.
- Documented experience of working in international research project is meritorious.
Students expecting to finalize their degrees in the coming months are also welcome to apply. Only persons who are being admitted, or already have been admitted, to doctoral studies at an institution of higher education can be appointed doctoral students (The Higher Education Ordinance Chapter 5, § 3). The student's ability to benefit from doctoral studies will be considered when we make the appointment (The Higher Education Ordinance Chapter 5, § 5
Salary
Doctoral students are employees of the University and paid a salary according to a uniform salary scale, adjusted in relation to the progress in education.
Application
Applications should be sent via Halmstad University's recruitment system Varbi (see link on this page). https://www.hh.se/english/about-the-university/vacant-positions/how-to-apply.html
General Information
We value the qualities that gender balance and diversity bring to our organization. We therefore welcome applicants with different backgrounds, gender, functionality and, not least, life experience.
Read more about Halmstad University at https://www.hh.se/english/about-the-university/facts-about-halmstad-university.html
