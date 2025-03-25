Doctoral student in applied AI on heart conditions
Halmstad University
Work at a University where different perspectives meet!
Halmstad University adds value, drives innovation and prepares people and society for the future.
Since the beginning in 1983, innovation and collaboration with society have characterised the University's education and research. The research is internationally reputable and is largely conducted in a multidisciplinary manner within the University's two focus areas: Health Innovation and Smart Cities and Communities. The University has a wide range of education with many popular study programmes. The campus is modern and well-equipped, and is situated close to both public transportation and the city center.
The School of Information Technology
Halmstad University consists of four interdisciplinary Schools and the current position is located at the School of Information Technology (ITE). ITE is a multicultural school with around 130 employees from 20 different countries. It is a strong research and education environment, with focus on smart technology and its applications. Students and researchers are working with everything from AI and information driven care to autonomous vehicles, social robotics and digital design. ITE offers education on all levels, from undergraduate to PhD education, plus education for professional. Research is conducted within aware intelligent systems, smart electronic systems, cyber physical systems and digital service innovation. These four areas constitute the four technology areas of ITE . An innovation centre for information driven care called Leap for Life is connected to ITE, as well as a collaboration arena for electronic development, Electronics Centre in Halmstad (ECH).
Description
As a doctoral student in this project, you will work in the intersection between model development and application in real-world healthcare. You will be connected to the team at Halmstad University as well as the team at UC Berkeley School of Public Health with support from University of Chicago and MIT and are expected to spend at least 6 months at UC Berkeley.
The focus of the work will be in Halland within a collaboration between Halmstad University and the healthcare provider Region Halland. It builds on solid ongoing research by Ziad Obermeyer (UC Berkeley) and Markus Lingman (Halmstad University) on sudden cardiac death where
electrocardiograms have been used for training models to predict this outcome and understand what drives the risk. It makes use of real-world data to guarantee relevance and translation to clinical use. The scope of the project will be widened to include other care providers.
Your work will focus on validating and adjusting the model in new patient cohorts, both in retrospect and prospectively. Based on the learnings from the validation and implementation projects that will be the center of your doctoral work, you will adapt the model to further improve accuracy and applicability and identify subgroups of patients with risk characteristics not yet identified. You will also deepen your understanding of causal inference.
You will learn the practical, legal, and ethical requirements that come with working with sensitive data and how to interact with many stakeholders while driving your projects forward, supported by the team.
Therefore, your work will include data science, project management and learning about AI in healthcare with all its prerequisites.
This is a full-time position available from May 1st, 2025 (or as soon as possible), for a period of four years to a PhD degree (extended with one year after one year, subject to satisfactory progress of the PhD study). Since the employment also includes teaching responsibilities corresponding to a maximum of 20% of full-time, the position is extended with the same amount of time as the teaching activities.
Qualifications
The ideal candidate has a master's degree in machine learning or related discipline.
You have a background in data science and a great interest in understanding the field from a clinical perspective.
A strong background in machine learning, artificial intelligence, data mining, or signal processing is required.
Excellent programming skills, analytical problem solving, and organizational abilities are required.
Excellent oral and written communication in English.
An interest in project management and initiating contacts to drive projects together with others.
An interest in understanding knowledge domains outside of data science in order to interact with clinicians, legal teams and others.
Students expecting to finalize their degree the coming month are also welcome to apply. Only those who are or have been admitted to third-cycle courses and study programs at a higher education may be appointed to doctoral studentships. (The Higher Education Ordinance Chapter 5 Section 3). The student's ability to benefit from doctoral studies will be taken into account when we make the appointment. (The Higher Education Ordinance Chapter 5 Section 5).
Salary
Doctoral students are employees of the University and paid a salary according to a uniform salary scale, adjusted in relation to the progress in education.
Application
Applications should be sent via Halmstad University's recruitment system Varbi (see link on this page).
General Information
We value the qualities that gender balance and diversity bring to our organization. We therefore welcome applicants with different backgrounds, gender, functionality and, not least, life experience.
