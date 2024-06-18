Doctoral student
Department of Forest Mycology and Plant Pathology
The Research School in Future Silviculture
Sweden is a country where forests have been and still are of great importance. The use and utilization of the forest is an issue where the balance between forest production and the environment is in focus. Growth in Swedish forests has declined over the past 15 years. Biodiversity and the role of forests in climate change are now key societal issues that require more knowledge. To both sustainably use and safeguard forest biodiversity, a coherent basic science research program is needed that addresses large and complex issues and develops new analytical tools. It is against this background and in line with SLU:s investment in Future Sustainable Forest Management that the Research School in Future Silviculture is established with a focus on the future sustainable use of forests. The Research School Future Silviculture is part of the Wallenberg Initiative in Forest Research (WIFORCE) at SLU. During the programme, around 50 doctoral students will be admitted to the Research School. Would you like to make a difference for the future sustainable use of forests? Apply to join the Research School in Future Silviculture!
We are looking for an industry/collaboration-based PhD student. The doctoral studies will be performed at the Department of Forest Mycology and Plant Pathology at SLU in Uppsala. The employment will be with the company Södra, where the PhD student will gain practical work experience. The doctoral student supervisory team will include Malin Elfstrand (Professor, SLU), Magnus Petersson(Head of Forestry operations at Södra).
Read more about WIFORCE and the Research School in Future Silviculture here: https://www.slu.se/WIFORCE/enRead
more about the Department of Forest Mycology and Plant Pathology here: https://www.slu.se/en/departments/forest-mycology-plantpathology/
Read more about Södra here: https://www.sodra.com/sv/se/
Research subject Biology
Description:
The goal of the doctoral project in forest pathology is to create knowledge about trees' defense responses and develop methods that help forest tree breeders and forest nurseries to identify trees with a better ability to handle biotic and abiotic stress.
You are expected to conduct research, in collaboration with researchers at the dept. of forest mycology and plant pathology, and the Umeå Plant Science Center (UPSC), which leads to a doctoral thesis. The doctoral studies includes courses corresponding to at least 30 higher education credits You are also expected to complete an industrial internship at your employer Södra.
In your research, you will use a combination of different methods such as population genetics, transcriptomics and testing resistance to root rot and Diplodia tip blight in pine under normal conditions and under abiotic stress.
Qualifications:
We are looking for a person who is interested in research in forest pathology and plant-fungus interactions. You are eligible to be admitted to postgraduate studies if you have a master's degree or equivalent. For this position, your education should focus on biology, forest science, plant physiology, genetics, plant pathology or forest pathology.
Familiarity with the Nordic forest ecosystems is desired. Previous experience with molecular biology and microbiology laboratory work is a merit. Knowledge of Swedish and a Swedish or international driver's license are also meritous. Applicants must meet certain English language proficiency requirements. For further information see: www.universityadmissions.se
In the recruitment process we will put great emphasis on the candidates personal suitability. Consideration will be given to e.g. your motivation, flexibility, drive, cooperativeness, independence and meticulousness.
Place of work:
Uppsala
Forms for funding or employment:
• Doctoral studies at SLU
• 5 year employment at Södra with 80% study activity as a PhD student (4 years) and 20% time for practical work experience at Södra (1 year)
Starting date:
According to agreement.
Application:
Click the "Apply" button to submit your application. The deadline is 2024-08-19.
To qualify for third-cycle (Doctoral) courses and study programmes, you must have a second-cycle (Master's) qualification. Alternatively, you must have conducted a minimum of four years of full-time study, of which a minimum of one year at second-cycle level.
Applicants will be selected based on their written application and CV, degree project, copies of their degree certificate and transcript of records from previous first and second-cycle studies at a university or higher education institution, two personal references, and knowledge of English. More information about the English language requirements can be found here: https://www.slu.se/en/education/programmes-courses/doctoral-studies/application-admission-doctoral-studies/english-language-requirements/
Please note that applicants invited to interview must submit attested copies of their degree certificate, or equivalent, a transcript of records from previous first and second-cycle studies at a university or higher education institution. Applicants who are not Swedish citizens need to submit an attested copy of their passport's information page containing their photograph and personal details.
Read about the PhD education at SLU at www.slu.se/en/education/programmes-courses/doctoral-studies/
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) has a key role in the development for sustainable life, based on science and education. Through our focus on the interaction between humans, animals and ecosystems and the responsible use of natural resources, we contribute to sustainable societal development and good living conditions on our planet. Our main campuses are located in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, however, the university also operates at research stations, experimental forests and teaching sites throughout Sweden.
SLU has around 3,000 employees, 5,000 students and doctoral students and a turnover of over SEK 3 billion. We are investing in attractive environments on all of our campuses. We strive to provide a work environment characterised by inclusivity and gender equality, where different experiences generate conversations between people and pave the way for science, creativity and development. Therefore, we welcome applications from people with diverse backgrounds and perspectives. Ersättning
