Doctoral Candidate Postion: Improved molecular parasite diagnostics
2026-02-26
Department of Animal Biosciences (HBIO)
HBIO is part of the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine and Animal Sciences and is responsible for education, research and postgraduate studies in several basic and applied scientific areas. These areas include anatomy, physiology, biochemistry, pathology, pharmacology, toxicology, breeding and genetics, immunology, bacteriology, virology, parasitology, epizootology, comparative medicine, food safety and One Health. Our research covers everything from livestock, sports and companion animals to laboratory animals and wildlife. Researchers in the department work across the entire range from molecular mechanisms and microbiology to the overall structure, function and behaviour of animals and how these are affected by breeding, physical activity, care, production, stress, environmental factors and disease.
Please visit the following homepage for more information on the Department: https://www.slu.se/en/about-slu/organisation/departments/Animal-Biosciences/
Read more about our benefits and what it is like to work at SLU at https://www.slu.se/en/about-slu/work-at-slu/
Doctoral Candidate position in Biomedical science with specialization in parasitology
Description:
Current diagnostic methods, coprological flotation, Baermann technique and serology are either time-consuming, labor-intensive or have limited sensitivity and specificity, especially at low-level infections. This makes rapid and well-founded treatment decisions difficult and risks leading to routine and unnecessary treatments. Therefore a need for rapid, reliable and practical diagnostic tools for lungworm and tapeworm are needed. Development and validation of molecular analyses have the potential to improve diagnostics and reduce selection pressure for resistance, as well as contribute to long-term sustainable parasite control in the cattle, sheep and horse industries.
Your main tasks as a doctoral student will be to conduct studies on how current lungworm and tapeworm diagnostics can be improved with molecular methods. At the beginning of the work, you will also investigate how sample handling affects the results of the Baermann funnel method. In addition, bioinformatic and statistical analyses will also be included.
Your supervisors are biologists with extensive experience in molecular analyses of parasites in farm animals. You are expected to participate in the faculty's graduate school in veterinary medicine and animal science, international conferences and doctoral courses.
Qualifications:
We are looking for a strong doctoral student candidate with interest in molecular analyses and is result-oriented with great motivation to complete the doctoral studies within a four-year period with high research integrity and ethical standards. When assessing candidates, we place great importance on your personal qualities such as curiosity, responsibility, practical skills, ability to work in a group and independently, and personal suitability for research.
Requirements:
• To qualify for third-cycle (Doctoral) courses and study programmes, you must have a second-cycle (Master's) qualification. Alternatively, you must have conducted a minimum of four years of full-time study, of which a minimum of one year at second-cycle level.
• Have the ability to work independently as well as in a group.
• Practical experience of laboratory work, including sample handling and documentation.
• Basic knowledge of molecular methods (e.g. PCR, LAMP, or similar).
• Good ability to express yourself verbally and in writing in English.
Merits:
• Experience with parasitological methods. For example, microscopy, morphological species identification or coprological methods (flotation, McMaster, or Baermann technique).
• Experience with advanced molecular analyses such as qPCR, sequencing or metabarcoding
• Experience with bioinformatic or statistical analysis, for example in R.
• Documented experience with scientific writing, for example participation in a scientific publication or other academic text.
Place of work:
Uppsala
Forms for funding or employment:
Employment as a doctoral student (4 years)
Extent:
100%
Starting date:
According to agreement after July 1, 2026
Application:
Welcome to submit your application with the following components before the deadline at the 31th March, 2026
Applicants will be selected based on their written application and CV, degree project, copies of their degree certificate and transcript of records from previous first and second-cycle studies at a university or higher education institution, two personal references, and knowledge of English. More information about the English language requirements can be found here: https://www.slu.se/en/education/programmes-courses/doctoral-studies/application-admission-doctoral-studies/
Please note that applicants invited to interview must submit attested copies of their degree certificate, or equivalent, a transcript of records from previous first and second-cycle studies at a university or higher education institution. Applicants who are not Swedish citizens need to submit an attested copy of their passport's information page containing their photograph and personal details.
Read about the PhD education at SLU at www.slu.se/en/education/programmes-courses/doctoral-studies/
Academic union representatives:https://internt.slu.se/en/my-employment/employee-associations/kontaktpersoner-vid-rekrytering/
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) has a key role in the development for sustainable life, based on science and
