Divisional Project Manager
2026-03-12
Every day, we get opportunities to make a positive impact - on our colleagues, partners, customers and society. Together, we're pioneering the solutions of the future and unlocking the full potential of precious resources. Trusted to act on initiative, we challenge conventional thinking to develop world-leading technologies that inspire progress in vital areas, including energy, food, water and shipping.
As we push forward, the innovative, open spirit that fuels our 140-year-old start-up culture and rapid growth also drives our personal growth. So, as we shape a more resourceful, less wasteful world, we build our careers too.
What you can expect
We offer a dynamic, collaborative, and innovative work environment with a wide range of tasks and projects. As part of the Marine Divisional Project team, you will enjoy a fun and flexible role, collaborating with colleagues worldwide. We prioritize a healthy work-life balance and provide flexible working hours along with hybrid work options.
We are currently on an exciting journey paving the way for Alfa Laval and the Marine Division towards digitally supported operational efficiency. Your success in this role will enhance our customer experience and help us stand out from the competition.
About the job
You will be part of a small team working with projects that span across the Marine division. The projects are wide ranging in scope and are primarily linked to our IT landscape and the maritime market. The projects include process optimization and data management together with IT value streams, sales companies and business units.
In addition to the above, one of your key tasks will be to ensure the quality of Marine data, specifically managing our ship and customer data. One of the ongoing and prioritized projects involves automating the calculation of the Marine market share.
You will report to the Vice President of Strategic Projects in the Marine Division, with the position preferably based in Stockholm. This is an interim role covering for a team member for one year, starting as soon as possible and lasting until the end of March 2026. While we cannot guarantee an extension, there is a possibility for the position to be prolonged.
About you
We are looking for a team player with the ability to see the big picture. As a small team covering projects, coordination, and various smaller tasks, you will need an adaptable mindset.
You are structured and enjoy working with systems, data, and process optimization. You have good networking and communication skills, and people find you easy to work with.
We welcome candidates with a university degree or equivalent work experience. Familiarity with PowerBI or similar data visualization tools is a bonus. Additionally, a background in the Marine industry, with a good understanding of its processes and market dynamics, is beneficial.
As part of a global organization, professional spoken and written English is essential.
Join a team that is making a difference by driving and supporting digital transformation and enhancing customer experiences. In this role, you will have the opportunity to excel and grow, taking on new challenges and expanding your skills.
Do you want to be part of a team that values collaboration, innovation, and a positive work environment?
We review applications continuously and look forward to receiving yours as soon as possible, but no later than March 18th, 2026. Please note that we do not accept applications sent directly via email.
