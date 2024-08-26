Director Strategy Deployment
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day.
And we need people like you to make it happen.
We empower you to reach your potential with opportunities to make an impact to be proud of - for food, people and the planet.
Job Summary
We are looking for a transformational leader with strong people skills, business acumen and strategic competences who can operate in a high-paced and challenging environment. The Director Strategy Deployment owns the structure of Strategy 2030 with Strategic Pillars and Objectives, leads the continuous evolution of our portfolio of strategic programs, facilitates the allocation of key resources for the programs and follows up on strategic progress.
This position is part of Transformation in the Human Resources & Transformation unit. Transformation's mission is to enable the implementation of Strategy 2030. The Transformation team is focused on making sure we have the right strategy, effectively deployed, and that transformations are well executed and supported to deliver on our objectives.
This is a permanent position based in Europe; preferred locations are Lund (Sweden), and Modena (Italy).
This position will report to Vice President Transformation.
What you will do
As our new Director Strategy Deployment, you will be responsible to:
Work with EVP pillar leaders and pillar VPs to maintain the set of strategic objectives, the related measurements and targets.
Work with stakeholders to define an effective portfolio of strategic programs to achieve the desired transformation, incl. prioritization, sequencing and timing of the programs.
Work with the strategic program owners and drivers to set their contribution to the objectives and follow up on deliverables.
Lead the reporting towards ELT on the status of strategy deployment and propose changes incl. start / stop / redirect strategic programs, change the allocation of funding, etc.
Escalate issues in case of deviations, propose corrective actions and support resolution of the issues.
Lead the integration of strategic programs into the 3-year business and functional plans.
Support decision making on the allocation of company resources towards strategic objectives and programs incl. IT project funding, R&D spend, CAPEX investments, promotional investment and workforce allocation.
Maintain transparency of how the funding is allocated (forward looking) and consumed (backward looking). Evaluate the effectiveness of resource allocation and provide feedback to senior stakeholders.
Work with Internal Communications to inform and engage stakeholders and all employees.
We believe you have
As a person, you are passionate about people and change, have a high level of commitment and drive for results. It comes natural to you to deal with ambiguity, continuous challenges and to inspire others for success with our strategy.
You have demonstrated excellent communication skills and have a proven ability to manage internal and external relationships in a cooperative, diplomatic, and successful manner.
You have several years of hands-on experience in working with strategy formulation, deployment and/or 3-year planning.
You are used to work across boundaries in a global organization and have the competence to think strategically while supporting the organization to achieve long term ambitions.
Have University background within business management, engineering or similar and have a minimum of 10 years of relevant work experience.
You are fluent in written and spoken English.
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
Apply Now
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
This job posting expires on 9th September
If you have any questions about your application, please contact Adriana Giacci.
Diversity, equity, and inclusion is an everyday part of how we work. We give people a place to belong and support to thrive, an environment where everyone can be comfortable being themselves and has equal opportunities to grow and succeed. We embrace difference, celebrate people for who they are, and for the diversity they bring that helps us better understand and connect with our customers and communities worldwide. Så ansöker du
