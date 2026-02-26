Director Strategy Deployment
2026-02-26
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day.
And we need people like you to make it happen.
We empower you to reach your potential with opportunities to make an impact to be proud of - for food, people and the planet.
Job Summary
We are looking for a transformational leader with strong people skills, business acumen and strategic competences who can operate in a high-paced and challenging environment. The Director Strategy Deployment owns the structure of Strategy 2030 with Strategic Pillars and Objectives, leads the continuous evolution of our portfolio of strategic programs, facilitates the allocation of key resources for the programs and follows up on strategic progress and business value.
This position is part of Strategic Planning in Human Resources & Transformation unit. Strategic Planning's mission is to enable the implementation of Strategy 2030. Together with others in Transformation, the goal is to ensure that we have the right strategy, effectively deployed, and that strategic programmes are well executed and supported to deliver on our objectives.
This is a permanent position with flexibility around the world for location; the default location is Lund (Sweden).
This position reports to Vice President Strategic Planning and Next Chapter System Platform.
What you will do
As our new Director Strategy Deployment, you will be responsible to:
Work with EVP strategic pillar leaders and the pillar VPs to maintain the set of strategic objectives, the related measurements and targets.
Work with stakeholders to define an effective portfolio of strategic programs to achieve the desired transformation, incl. prioritization, sequencing and timing of the programs.
Work with the strategic program owners and drivers to set their contribution to the objectives and follow up on their business case.
Lead the reporting towards ELT on the status of strategy deployment and propose changes incl. start / stop / redirect strategic programs, change the allocation of funding, etc.
Lead the investigation in case of deviations, escalate if necessary, propose corrective actions and support resolution of the issues.
Lead the integration of strategic programs into the 3-year business and functional plans. Ensure connections to the financial and workforce plans on 3-year and 1-year horizon.
Support decision making on the allocation of company resources towards strategic objectives and programs incl. IT project funding, R&D spend, CAPEX investments, promotional investment and workforce allocation.
Maintain transparency of how the funding is allocated (forward looking) and consumed (backward looking). Evaluate the effectiveness of resource allocation and provide feedback to senior stakeholders.
Contribute to the success of Strategic Planning's mission in the area of strategy development with leading one project annually to resolve an important strategic issue that requires a strategic response.
We believe you have
As a person, you are passionate about people and change, have a high level of commitment and drive for results. It comes natural to you to deal with ambiguity, continuous challenges and to inspire others for success with our strategy.
You have demonstrated excellent communication skills and have a proven ability to manage internal and external relationships in a cooperative, diplomatic, and successful manner.
You have several years of hands-on experience in working with strategy formulation, deployment and/or 3-year planning.
You are used to work across boundaries in a global organization and have the competence to think strategically while supporting the organization to achieve long term ambitions.
You hold a university degree in business management, engineering or a similar field and have a minimum of 10 years of relevant work experience. An MBA is an advantage.
You are fluent in written and spoken English.
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
Apply Now
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
This job posting expires on 12th March.
To know more about the position contact hiring manager, Balazs Racz at balazs.racz@tetrapak.com
If you have any questions about your application, please contact Adriana Giacci at adriana.giacci@tetrapak.com
For trade union information contact Unionen Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320 and Sveriges Ingenjörer Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533
Diversity, equity, and inclusion is an everyday part of how we work. We give people a place to belong and support to thrive, an environment where everyone can be comfortable being themselves and has equal opportunities to grow and succeed. We embrace difference, celebrate people for who they are, and for the diversity they bring that helps us better understand and connect with our customers and communities worldwide.
