Director Product
You'll perform the following tasks:
Create and lead the product development team responsible for product definitions, customer requirements and testing protocols
Oversee experiments to improve the product design, analyze the data of the results and validate performance.
Interface the engineering and operational functions to ensure successful industrialization of Sonder's products.
Support customer acquisition workstreams and the company's overall product and industrialization strategy.
Requirements
Battery Experience: Extensive hands-on experience with cell development, scale-up, and manufacturing process optimization from lab to gigafactory scale.
End-to-End Process & Equipment Development: Proven ability to set manufacturing specifications, lead slurry and electrode development, implement pilot-to-production transitions, and procure and commission pilot-scale battery manufacturing equipment.
Cross-Functional Leadership & Strategic Execution: Experience leading critical projects across engineering functions to resolve manufacturing issues and meet aggressive quality and automation goals in high-paced environments.
Experience Innovation & Intellectual Property Development experience in demonstrating an ability to lead R&D initiatives from ideation to IP commercialization and technical implementation.
