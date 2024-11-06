Director Powertrain Testing To Seel
Do you want to accelerate the development of electrified transportation? Do you have a strong interest in both technology and leadership? Then we have the dream job for you!
About us
SEEL (Swedish Electric Transport Laboratory) is a subsidiary of RISE and Chalmers, focusing on test and verification related to research and development of electromobility.
SEEL offers technical testing and analysis on all components and systems relevant for electrified transports. This covers everything from battery cells to electrical machines and complete vehicles.
We operate in three new facilities in Gothenburg (Säve), Nykvarn, and Borås. Currently, we have over 30 dedicated employees including engineers, researchers and technicians with diverse backgrounds and areas of expertise. We deliver cutting-edge test and verification with new, top of the line equipment. Join us at SEEL and together we'll drive the conversion to fossil-free transport.
Here you can read more about SEEL Powertrain testing: https://www.ri.se/en/seel/powertrain-testing
About the role
In the role as Director powertrain testing you will be a part of SEEL:s management team. You will be responsible for a team of 10 people within Powertrain testing. To lead and develop your existing team and colleagues will be central parts of your work.
You will be responsible for the test facilities that are intended for testing Electrical machines, Electrical axels, E-transmissions, Complete vehicles (light and heavy duty) and Noise vibration and harshness. To secure a successful operation, you will be cooperating closely with SEEL:s operation in both Gothenburg and Nykvarn, partners, customers, suppliers and other functions within SEEL & RISE. Your role will also involve to further develop work methods, processes, and instructions.
You report to the CEO of SEEL and your team will be located in Gothenburg and Nykvarn. Your office will be in Gothenburg which is the larger of the two sites. Travel occurs every month or every other month. The position may be classified in a security category, which means that a security clearance may be required in the future.
Who are you?
We are looking for a person with a Master of science in Engineering or similar and we believe that you have a background within testing and/or metrology and several years of experience from businesses like SEELs. It's an advantage if you have worked in the automotive industry. You also have previous managerial experience, and you are accustomed to leading and developing employees.
Experience from driveline and powertrain testing, product development and managing people are highly valued. We believe that you have a network within the business and experience from both representing and meeting representatives from companies, universities, and the public sector on every level. You are fluent in English in speech and writing. Basic skills in Swedish is mandatory.
As a person you are responsive, result oriented, have both a holistic and go-get mindset and you engage your colleagues by your inclusive attitude and empowering leadership.
Are we a good match?
We've been operational for about a year, so while we're still a relatively new business, there's tremendous potential for growth and innovation. With high-quality equipment and exciting opportunities ahead, you'll have the chance to actively shape the development of our operations, services, and business strategy as SEEL continues to evolve over the coming years.
In addition, you'll have the opportunity to further enhance your leadership skills. You'll work closely with our team, watching both individuals and the group as a whole grow and develop under your leadership.
Welcome with your application!
If this seems exciting and you want to know more, contact Henrik Svenningstorp, CEO at SEEL, +46 10 516 60 48. The last day to apply is November 26, 2024. Interviews will be conducted continuously during and after the application period.
