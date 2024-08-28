Director of Product
Eliq AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-08-28
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Eliq AB i Göteborg
Eliq is seeking a dynamic and visionary leader to join our team as the Director of Product. As the head of our Product division, you will play a pivotal role in shaping the direction of our digital energy products, driving innovation, and ensuring the successful delivery of cutting-edge solutions. We are looking for a leader with a proven track record of successfully growing the product organization at previous SaaS companies. If you are passionate about product excellence, technology, and contributing to a sustainable future, we invite you to be a key player in this exciting journey.
Key Responsibilities:
Recruit, lead, and mentor a team of product leaders. Foster a culture of professionalism, accountability, and innovation within the product organization.
Define and execute the product strategy, ensuring alignment with the company's vision and goals.
Ensure successful delivery of high-quality products on time and within budget. Translate the product strategy into a roadmap and ensure its execution working backwards from future customer needs across the product lifecycle.
Establish and refine processes ensuring our products consistently provide value to our customers. Conduct thorough analysis of market data to gain deep insights into customer needs and behaviors, and leverage these findings to inform strategic product decisions
Create and execute go-to-market plans for new product launches, including defining target markets, pricing strategies, and distribution channels.
Monitor product performance against revenue and user engagement targets. Contribute to pricing strategy and understand the financial implications of product decisions.
Stay ahead of the curve with respect to technological advancements and product innovation. Encourage a forward-thinking mindset in the team to explore new ideas and potential products or features.
Oversee the entire lifecycle of the product, from conception through launch, growth, maturity, and eventual sunset, if necessary. Ensure that products meet quality standards and deliver on customer expectations.
Manage relationships with key stakeholders, including customers, partners, and vendors. Communicate effectively to manage expectations and keep stakeholders informed of product progress and decisions.
Qualifications:
Master's degree in, Product, Tech, Business, or a related field.
Proven experience (7+ years) in at least two senior product leadership roles, with a strong track record of success in delivering products within the SaaS B2B space
Exceptional leadership and team-building skills, with the ability to inspire and motivate product and engineering teams.
Relentless customer focus
Deep technical understanding and familiarity with the latest trends in product and technology.
Strong problem-solving and decision-making abilities.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
Strategic thinker with a growth mindset, adaptable to a rapidly changing environment.
Results-oriented with a focus on achieving and exceeding goals.
If you're passionate about making a significant impact, working in a fast-paced environment, and contributing to the transition to clean energy, we invite you to join our team.
About Eliq:
Eliq is a leading company in the energy insights space, serving 30+ utilities across 13 European markets. Founded in 2015, Eliq is a VC-backed business with approximately 50 employees, experiencing significant growth. We are dedicated to improving the way energy is used by making sense of the world's energy data, enabling businesses to build digital energy products and users to avoid energy wastage. Join us in fast-tracking the planet's transition to net zero. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Eliq AB
(org.nr 556763-2699), https://eliq.com/career/
Sockerbruket 9 (visa karta
)
414 51 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
8866758