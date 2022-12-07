Director of Group Strategy
Vattenfall AB / Chefsjobb / Solna Visa alla chefsjobb i Solna
2022-12-07
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Vattenfall AB i Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Järfälla
, Sollentuna
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
Vattenfall is one of Europe's largest producers and retailers of electricity and heat. Our main markets are Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and the UK. The Vattenfall Group has approximately 20,000 employees. We have been electrifying industries, powering homes and transforming life through innovation for more than 100 years. We now want to make fossil free living possible within one generation and we are driving the transition to a sustainable energy system.
Job Description
Do you want to lead Vattenfall 's strategy development and help enable fossil-free living within one generation? We are looking for the next Director of Group Strategy to lead the strategy function at the corporate level.
The opportunity
As Director of Group Strategy you will drive strategy development and dialogue across Vattenfall, and deliver the Group Strategic Direction to the Executive Group Management (EGM) and the Board of Directors.
Lead and develop a strong team with smart, driven and supportive colleagues, and work closely with senior executives and business leaders across Vattenfall.
Oversee projects and topics of strategic significance, requiring a portfolio perspective and broad understanding of market dynamics as well as the ability to quickly get up to speed in specific business or technical issues.
Serve as a thought leader, facilitator and champion of key strategic topics.
Ensure that the broader Vattenfall organization can relate to the strategic direction and priorities through internal communication initiatives.
The Group Strategy function is part of Strategy & Business Development within Staff Function Strategic Development at corporate level in Vattenfall. Our role is to ensure that Vattenfall reaches its long-term financial and sustainability commitments and remains a leader in the energy transition.
The role Director of Group Strategy requires building trust and drive collaboration with senior leaders and experts in the organization, and finding pragmatic solutions to organizational challenges the business is facing. We see strategy development as a journey and a continuous dialogue, where the ability to connect to the bigger picture in specific problems, facilitate discussion to align different perspectives, and form an independent view based on experience and analysis, are key to success.
You will report to Vice President, Strategy & Business Development.
Qualifications
The ideal candidate should have the following experiences and skills:
A minimum of 8-10 years of professional working experience, whereof 5 years of experience from a leading role in the field of strategy, with a background from either management consultancy or from leading a strategy function in a related industry. A merit to have business experience from the energy industry.
Minimum MSc degree in business, engineering or other relevant field
Experienced people leader with ability to inspire, coach and develop a team of junior colleagues
Structured problem solver, skilled in analyzing and synthesizing complex problems
Excellent communication skills and a compelling storyteller, comfortable in addressing executive management, topical experts and stakeholders with different backgrounds
Fluency in English, both verbally, visually and in writing. Command of Swedish is preferable.
Mastery in stakeholder management and strong interpersonal skills
Additional Information
Our Offer
We offer a challenging and inspiring work environment where we believe in working with a purpose and having impact beyond our size and formal mandate. You will be working in diverse, international and interdisciplinary setting where you can count on support from committed colleagues. We believe in an open feedback culture and inclusive dialogue, where personal development and continuous learning is expected, allowing you to build a rewarding career within Vattenfall. We offer attractive employment conditions and a flexible working situation which supports the intricate work-life balancing act. At Vattenfall we also offer staff benefits such as favorable occupational pension agreements, parental leave allowances and more. Read more about our benefits and our work with diversity and inclusion here: Compensation & Benefits - Vattenfall; Diversity & Inclusion - Vattenfall
Location Stockholm, Solna Arenastaden. Travelling from time to time is part of the job
For more information about the role, please reach out to Karin Ifwer Vice President Strategy & Business Development, karin.ifwer@vattenfall.com
For more information about the recruiting process, contact recruiter Cecilia Wijkman, cecilia.wijkman@vattenfall.com
We welcome your application in English no later than January 9th 2023. We will have continual interviews throughout the application period. We kindly request that you do not send applications by any means other than via our website.
Trade union representatives in Sweden Shahriar Badiei (Akademikerna), Anders Bohlin (Unionen), Christer Gustafsson (Ledarna), Juha Siipilehto (SEKO). To get in contact with the representatives, please call Vattenfall 's switchboard +46 8 739 50 00.
At Vattenfall we are convinced that diversity contributes to build a more profitable and attractive company and we strive to be a good role model regarding diversity. Vattenfall works actively for all employees to have the same opportunities and rights regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, transgender identity or expression, religion or other belief, disability or sexual orientation. Click here for further information.
Since Vattenfall is a part of the Swedish critical infrastructure, many of our services are security classed. If this position is security classed the final candidates might be subjected to a security vetting process, according to the Swedish legislation.
We look forward to receiving your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vattenfall AB
(org.nr 556036-2138)
169 79 SOLNA Arbetsplats
Solna - Vattenfall Jobbnummer
7238305