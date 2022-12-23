Director of Construction Management
2022-12-23
We are building a state-of-the-art Gigafactory that will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe and construction is set to begin in 2023. To make that happen we need the best to join our growing in-house Engineering, Procurement & Construction Management (EPCM) team. We are now looking for our Director of Construction Management to join our fantastic team - come be a part of an exciting journey together with us!
Volvo Cars is one of the most well-known and respected car brands in the world. Northvolt is a leading supplier of sustainable, high-quality battery cells and systems, dedicated to delivering the world's greenest lithium-ion battery.
Together, we have formed a joint venture, NOVO Energy, to power the next generation of pure electric Volvo and Polestar cars.
Our mission is to build a "first in class" Gigafactory that transforms Volvo Cars into a full EV (Electrical Vehicle) manufacturer - using the most sustainable and innovative methods in construction, whilst achieving the highest level of trust with all service providers to perform the safest, fastest, cost-effective and excellent quality of craftsmanship project in the industry.
We are looking for a self-driven and technically competent discipline Director to join our in-house EPCM-team. This position involves building and leading a team of project- and construction managers. In joining us you will play an important role in building some of the first large scale European battery factories and in the transition to a carbon-free society.
Together with your future team and the Construction Director you will have overall responsibility for managing the construction organization functional teams with the responsibility of setting the construction deliverables project goals and timelines. You will be reviewing the design development with input for constructability, ensuring the scope and expectations in our procurement packages, managing the execution of these packages to the handover commitments established in the plan and reporting on Key Performance Indicators that properly measures the teams effectiveness to these deliverables.
You will also manage contractors and ensure proper coordination across disciplines. We believe with your great personal skills you manage an effective interface between the different stakeholders on site, HSE as well as design and commercial management.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
- Successfully deliver large, design build, and self-performed construction projects.
- Work with the Leaders of the EPCM organization to develop the Master Schedule and Budget to be used as baseline of this project.
- Work with the EPCM Lead to create the Construction Management organization Structure, Procedures, Defined Roles, Expectations, and KPI's aligned with project requirements for successful execution and controls.
- Provide periodical reports to the executive team on how the team is performing against the approved baseline for both time and cost.
- Manage the development of the Construction Management team, assign trainings that are necessary to improve key skills of the team, perform periodic meeting that promote constant growth toward effective performance, and perform each performance assessment in alignment with our Human Resources expectations.
- Maintain a positive relationship with vendors and contractors to promote a collaborative and partnership environment while firmly maintaining the contractual commitments.
- Clearly communicate and promote a safety first construction environment with the goal of zero Incidents, which must include all participants on site during construction operations.
Skills & Requirements
The person we are looking for is driven, caring and structured. You thrive by leading others and work towards common goals. You are used to a high paced work environment and got good time management skills. Qualities that we cherish are flexibility, sense of quality, friendliness, motivation to take on new challenges.
We believe that you have:
- Relevant degree in Engineering or equivalent.
- Ideally 15+ years of experience on complex industrial infrastructure projects.
- Have EPCM experience in the project execution and/or construction management of heavy industrial, manufacturing, or chemical process facilities. Battery factory experience is ideal, but not required. Other facility types that are seen as relevant and welcome: pharmaceutical, data centers, oil & gas, automotive, food & beverage mfg., etc.
- Have experience in multi-disciplinary construction management coordination, interfacing with engineering, procurement, and facilities or commissioning organizations.
- Have experience developing the plan from design through completion, or experience in developing the Project Execution Plan (PEP) of such projects.
- Experience in setting up the Operations for a construction organization.
- Excellent communication and leadership skills as the role requires constant interaction with team members and external parties such as contractors, vendors, authorities and auditors.
- Experience working on international industrial projects and in multi-cultural environments.
- Experience in commissioning and start-up of industrial facilities.
- Fluency in English. Valuable (but not required) if fluency in other languages, including Swedish.
Our Gigafactory in Gothenburg will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe, with a potential annual cell production capacity of up to 50 gigawatt hours (GWh) - thereby enabling a supply of batteries for approximately half a million Volvo and Polestar cars per year. Our state-of-the-art R&D facility will gather leading expertise from all over the world, to create the next generation battery cells.
