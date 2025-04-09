Digitalization Project Manager, Scania Procurement
2025-04-09
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a leading supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to providing complete and sustainable transport solutions. Together with TRATON and our sister brands MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International, we are working to shape the future of mobility with innovative and environmentally conscious solutions. Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do. Together, we are at the forefront of creating a sustainable future.
Role Summary
Scania Procurement is seeking a dynamic and innovative Digitalization Project Manager to lead our digital transformation initiatives. The successful candidate will be responsible for driving the implementation of digital solutions, managing projects related to AI and automation, and ensuring alignment with our strategic goals. This role offers an exciting opportunity to shape the future of procurement through cutting-edge technology and data-driven decision-making.
Job Responsibilities
Project Management: Lead and manage digitalization projects from inception to completion, ensuring timely delivery and adherence to budget
AI and Automation: Oversee the implementation of AI and automation initiatives to enhance procurement processes and efficiency
Stakeholder Collaboration: Work closely with various departments, including IT, procurement, and business development, to ensure seamless integration of digital solutions
Data Analytics: Utilize data analytics to provide insights and support decision-making, driving continuous improvement
Change Management: Develop and execute change management strategies to ensure successful adoption of new technologies and processes
Training and Support: Provide training and support to team members and stakeholders on digital tools and best practices
Reporting: Prepare and present project reports and dashboards to senior management, highlighting progress, challenges, and opportunities
Who You Are
We are looking for a project manager with a Bachelor's degree in Information Technology, Business Administration, or a related field. Experience in project management, especially within digitalization or IT, is desirable.
You should have a good understanding of AI, automation, and data analytics principles. We value excellent communication and collaboration skills, as well as the ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously and work under pressure. It is important that you are detail-oriented and have strong problem-solving abilities.
We welcome applicants from all backgrounds - your unique experience and perspectives is valuable to us.
This Is Us
Are you passionate about digitalisation and systems? The SNDI team is dedicated to creating excellent user experiences for TRATON Procurement employees, users, and suppliers. We actively develop and impact the Procurement organisation with a long-term strategic view to enable optimal demand-driven value creation.
Scania Offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, Scania supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include training at our health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. Scania also hosts events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-04-21. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact:
Kavita Paul, Head of Business Development - Digitalisation & Systems, kavita-zubin.paul@scania.com
or +46 70 081 33 81
