Digitalization Lead for Global Operations - Sourcing
2025-04-10
Ready to shape the future of Husqvarna Supply chain through digital innovation? Join us in transforming global operations at Husqvarna Group.
Are you driven by the potential of digitalization to transform how we work? Do you bring experience in Sourcing and a passion for process development? If you're ready to lead impactful change in a global setting - this is your opportunity.
Digitalization Lead for Global Operations - Sourcing
At Husqvarna Group, we're building the operations of tomorrow - smart, sustainable, and digitally empowered. As part of our Operations Process & Digitalization team, you'll play a key role in transforming supply chain and sourcing processes across the globe - driving efficiency, innovation, and long-term value.
You will contribute to the development of supply chain and sourcing by guiding Husqvarna into future processes, leading digital initiatives, and ensuring we operate at the leading edge of global supply networks.
Your Impact
You will be at the forefront of digital transformation within Operations, focusing on enabling and optimizing sourcing processes across the organization. Your work will make life easier for our sourcing teams.
What you'll do
Lead the digitalization of sourcing-related processes - from opportunity mapping to full implementation.
Design and drive a future-ready roadmap for sourcing process optimization, aligned with overall business goals.
Implement and scale technologies like AI, ML, RPA into sourcing-related workflows.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to identify bottlenecks and deploy data-driven improvements.
Develop business cases for change, tracking performance and ROI over time.
Inspire teams to embrace new ways of working through training, communication, and change management.
Who you are
We're looking for someone who combines strategic thinking with hands-on execution.
You likely bring:
Experience in Sourcing processes, along with deep knowledge of process development and/or digital transformation.
A global mindset, comfortable working across countries and functions.
Strong project management skills, with the ability to drive change and deliver results.
A proactive, adaptable approach - someone who thrives on solving complex problems and exploring new solutions.
You've worked in transformation programs, implemented new digital systems, or introduced smarter ways of working in an operations or sourcing context.
Why Husqvarna Group?
At Husqvarna, you'll help write the next chapter in a 300+ year story of innovation. You'll be part of a forward-looking team with a bold ambition: to make our operations smarter, faster, and more sustainable.
This is more than a job - it's a chance to build the processes and systems that will shape how we operate for years to come.
Want to se examples how we work Microsoft on AI tour and transforming factories
Let's shape the future - together.
If you're passionate about digital innovation and ready to drive impactful change within global sourcing processes, we want to hear from you. Apply today and join us in reimagining the future of operations.
Please note that applications are not accepted via email due to GDPR regulations.
For more information about the position please contact Hiring Manager Daniel Johansson at Daniel.Johansson@husqvarnagroup.com
For questions regarding the recruitment process please contact recruiter Katarina Karlsson at katarina.karlsson@husqvarnagroup.com Så ansöker du
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
