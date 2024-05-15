Digital Workplace Technician
Novo Energy Production AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Göteborg Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Göteborg
2024-05-15
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Novo Energy Production AB i Göteborg
Digital Workplace Technician- NOVO Energy IT
NOVO Energy is growing rapidly and supporting our people on this journey is top priority.
We're now looking for a Digital Workplace Technician to join our growing IT team to support end-user-services, and enable an effective, secure, and user-friendly digital workplace.
NOVO Energy
NOVO Energy is a Northvolt Volvo Cars joint venture formed in order to power the next generation of pure electric Volvo cars. We are building a state-of-the-art facility for research and development of the next generation of battery cells, and we need your help in making it happen. The new European battery industry is key to the electrification of cars. By joining NOVO Energy, you get a unique opportunity to prepare for the electrification of automotive and at the same time contributing to a climate-neutral way of life for future generations.
The job
As a Digital Workplace Technician you will be the face of our IT organization, providing hands-on technical IT support to all NOVO colleagues. Your role will involve diagnosing and resolving IT issues on-site, ensuring that our clients' technology environments operate seamlessly, and delivering top-notch customer service.
Here you'll have the support of experienced onsite tech colleagues, and work closely with our Service Owner, Digital Workplace.
Key responsibilities:
- Respond promptly and professionally to on-site service requests.
- Diagnose and troubleshoot hardware and software problems on various devices, including desktops, laptops, printers, and office networking equipment.
- Install, configure, and maintain operating systems and software applications.
- Conduct hardware upgrades, replacements, and repairs as necessary.
- Collaborate closely with Service Owner for Digital workplace to understand specific IT requirements and deliver tailored solutions.
- Provide end-user training and guidance on IT-related topics.
- Maintain accurate records of service requests, repairs, and inventory.
- Stay updated with industry trends and emerging technologies.
- Occasionally participate in after-hours and weekend on-call support rotations.
Who we're looking for
We believe you are a strong team player with an outgoing and user focused approach. You love finding solutions and helping people by ensuring their digital work environment support their needs.
To be considered for this role, we see that you bring experience or familiarity with concepts of ITSM, preferably ITIL 4.0 framework (mainly incident, problem and knowledge management) as well as MDM and hands-on experience from Microsoft Autopilot and Intune.
- Outstanding problem-solving and communication skills.
- Fluency in English and Swedish languages to ensure you can support all employees and work effectively with vendors.
- High school diploma or equivalent technical certifications or a degree in an IT-related field preferred.
- Proven experience in a similar IT support role.
- Strong knowledge of Windows, knowledge of macOS is beneficial
- Familiarity with hardware components, peripherals, networking devices and mobile devices (iOS and Android).
- Exceptional customer service and interpersonal skills.
- Ability to work both independently and collaboratively as part of a team.
- Valid driver's license and reliable transportation.
What's in it for you?
The teams at NOVO Energy are highly collaborative. Together we innovate, reinvent, and learn quickly to build a world class Gigafactory, establishing a new high-tech industry in Gothenburg and build an exceptional business.
You'll be joining a growing team supporting a rapidly growing organisation where you'll have the opportunity to work on interesting projects, have an outsized impact, contribute to our shared success and to grow your role, remit and career together with us.
Our expansion is rapid, and in coming years there will be 3,000 of us operating in a high-tech manufacturing setting where IT will be a critical enabler. Thanks to the joint venture you'll also have the opportunity to collaborate and network with our parent companies, learn best practices, and gain exposure to new technologies.
Volvo Cars is one of the most well-known and respected car brands in the world. Northvolt is a leading supplier of sustainable, high-quality battery cells and systems, dedicated to delivering the world's greenest lithium-ion battery. Together, we have formed a joint venture, NOVO Energy, to power the next generation of pure electric Volvo cars.
Our Gigafactory in Gothenburg will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe, with a potential annual cell production capacity of up to 50 gigawatt hours (GWh) - thereby enabling a supply of batteries for approximately half a million Volvo cars per year. Our state-of-the-art R&D facility will gather leading expertise from all over the world, to create the next generation battery cells.
You can read more about this joint venture in these press releases, here and here. Ersättning
Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Novo Energy Production AB
(org.nr 559344-2626), https://www.novoenergy.se/ Arbetsplats
Novo Energy Jobbnummer
8681607