Digital Workplace Specialist
2023-06-07
Are you passionate about technology and employee experience? And an experienced Digital Workplace evangelist with people skills? Then you might be the one we are looking for! Our team Collaboration Platforms are looking for a new colleague to join our team at the headquarters in Lund.
Your future team
You will be part of a team called Collaboration Platforms in the Information Systems Department, consisting of 14 wise and supportive colleges. The Collaboration Platforms team works with the latest technologies and helps enable seamless collaboration and a level playing field for all users, regardless of their physical location.
What you will do as Digital Workplace Specialist
We are looking for an experienced and communicative Digital Workplace specialist to help Axis to build strategic alignment, that means to align Axis digital workplace strategy with the business direction and strategy. This is a new role which means that you have a chance to be a part of building your future dream role. As a Digital Workplace Specialist, we think that it is important to think holistically which means, to think about a holistic digital workplace rather than implementing individual technologies. You understand and support the company culture and deliver business value rather than technology implementation. You will work closely with HR and Facilities to create the best employee experience at Axis. Last but not least you will introduce better ways for employees to do their work with widespread operational impact.
When we meet you for an interview, we would like to hear your ideas about:
*
How can I best understand how Axis employees work and how the digital workplace can support this?
*
How do I build a business case and roadmap to deliver Axis digital workplace vision and strategy?
*
How can I best leverage existing tools to deliver a truly valuable user experience, and what other tools do I need to supplement this with?
*
How do I make sure information is appropriately managed and in compliance?
Who are you?
For the role as a Digital Workplace Specialist, we see that you have 5-7 years of experience working with employee experience and Digital Workplace tools. We also see that you are organized and creative, and that you have a strong ability to problem-solve with creative solutions that enhance the employee experience. Analytical and strategic are two important skills to have, to be able to use data to generate insights and reports that translate into strategic initiatives to improve processes. For this role it is also important that you have excellent communication skills since you will be working very hands-on with a variety of teams and departments.
Must have:
*
University education in technology, design or equivalent
*
Great interpersonal skills, verbal and written that are effective in a team environment.
*
Good knowledge in Swedish and English in both speech and writing
What Axis have to offer Ready to act?
Working with us will give you an excellent opportunity to develop in an organization that values creativity and promote professional and individual growth. We have a strong company culture based on openness, collaboration and innovation where your personality and contribution are highly valued. We offer you a career in a fast-growing, global and constantly developing IT company where you can make a difference and grow together with us. You will interact in a wide cross-functional environment and naturally grow your knowledge within many areas within the organization. Join us and you will be part of a great team with colleagues that want to succeed together with you and where we are not afraid to act and develop.
Ready to act?
Axis realizes the importance of a diverse workforce. We know that differences in our groups and in our organization create a better work environment and lay the foundation for the creativity that is a prerequisite for our success. Do you want to grow with us?
