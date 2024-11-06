Digital Product Leader
Ikea Of Sweden AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Älmhult Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Älmhult
2024-11-06
, Osby
, Östra Göinge
, Ljungby
, Markaryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ikea Of Sweden AB i Älmhult
, Helsingborg
, Malmö
, Hultsfred
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
Are you ready to put in the next gear of moving IKEA and making us better together? We are looking for a Digital Product Leader.
At IKEA Data & Technology, we are on a journey to transform our digital capabilities by embracing the opportunities from data & and technology and integrating them into the business. To be able to develop IKEA as an even more affordable, sustainable, and accessible home furnishing retailer in an omnichannel environment, we need to bring people, processes, data, and technology closer together. Working together will be critical in reaching our strategic goals and it will demand leadership that goes across functions and organizations, to always have the totality of IKEA in mind.
Job Description
As a Digital product leader, you will have the chance to lead the development and implementation of viable, valuable, feasible, and desirable digital products. You will be accountable for the product backlog (build, edit, and maintain) and prioritization, for solution requirements through user stories to meet business needs and user experience. You will create and communicate a product vision and you build and lead an empowered product team.
You will act as a bridge between business partners and product teams. You will work closely with our capability area to prioritize product backlog and define OKRs. You need to be a good communicator to inspire and give direction to the team, partners, and stakeholders.
You are the type of person that can manage to see the big picture and the details, and you collaborate and communicate with your stakeholders to build trust and partnership to reach our common goals.
Unafraid of complex environments, you see them as an opportunity to clarify and simplify. You are curious and open-minded, naturally building bridges between teams.
You will report to the Digital Product Area Manager, in this role, you will partner with your colleagues to ensure data and tech is connected. You will represent the needs of the IKEA stakeholder community, the voice of the users, towards the team to ensure maximum value.
Qualifications
For the job as a Digital product leader, you have:
Solid software Product Management experience leading a cross-functional team
Extensive knowledge of working as a product owner in the commercial domain
Strong ability to create and communicate a product vision, mission and product strategy
Strong ability to lead, inspire, and empower team members while delivering with speed and employing an agile approach to development, both internally and externally. Serve as an ambassador for agile practices and product culture within your team and across transversal teams.
Strong ability to communicate and create trustful relationships in collaborative processes as well as visualizing concepts and ideas
Ability to handle complexity and solve problems through simplicity
Passionate about technology and trends that create better solutions and bring business and user value
High entrepreneurial drive: Stretching boundaries, challenging what already exists, always striving to develop a better digital landscape
Previous experience in tech companies and/or retail will give you an extra edge
Additional information
This is a permanent role based in Älmhult. We will interview candidates continuously, so please do not hesitate to apply.
Please note that any applications sent in via email will be discarded due to GDPR regulations.
For questions about the recruitment process can be answered by monaka.perumal@inter.ikea.com
or hiring manager emilie.bardou1@inter.ikea.com
Please send your application - CV and letter of motivation - in English before October 25th, 2024.
About Inter IKEA Group
Inter IKEA Group is the group of companies that connects IKEA franchisees with range development and suppliers and aligns the overall IKEA strategic direction. All to create a better everyday life for many people. The Group includes Inter IKEA Systems B.V. - the worldwide IKEA franchisor - as well as range development, supply, and certain industry activities.
IKEA of Sweden, or IoS, is responsible for developing the IKEA range and making it available to stores and customers all over the world. IoS is based in Älmhult - the heart of IKEA and the center of IKEA range development. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ikea Of Sweden AB
(org.nr 556074-7551)
Tulpanvägen 8 (visa karta
)
343 81 ÄLMHULT Arbetsplats
Ikea Of Sweden Jobbnummer
8996519