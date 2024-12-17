Digital Modelers
Blue Eye offers creative solutions through engineering expertise. We carry our experience and knowledge with the best professionals in different disciplines to offer optimal solutions to our clients.
As an employee or a sub-contractor, working within the Blue Eye family, we encourage you to share your ideas and experiences. This enables our teams to increase their knowledge and deliver high quality product development as well as strengthen our competitiveness as a company.
Description
We are seeking a skilled Digital Modelers Consultants to join work with our Automotive customer that is focusing on late-phase interior projects.
This role involves collaborating closely with Designers and Studio Engineers to develop surface models that meet the highest standards of design and engineering excellence.
Tasks
- Collaborate with Designers and Studio Engineers to create surface models for late-phase interior projects.
- Utilize conceptual modeling tools such as Blender or Alias Sub-D to develop flexible, high-speed designs.
- Deliver high-quality A-class surface modeling using Alias or IcemSurf, ensuring premium results.
- Interpret and integrate technical inputs effectively to meet project requirements and deadlines.
Qualifications
- Need to have extensive knowledge and experience from similar work with Alias or IcemSurf within automotive industry. Minimum 10+ years.
- Professional Proficiency in conceptual modeling tools (e.g., Blender, Alias Sub-D).
- Expertise in A-class modeling using Alias or IcemSurf.
- Strong understanding of technical specifications and their application in surface modeling.
- Ability to work with flexibility and speed, delivering high-quality results under tight deadlines.
- Previous experience in late-phase design projects is highly advantageous.
Terms
As a Blue Eye employee, you are not just one of many, you 'll be part of our family.
We believe that the happier you are at your work, the better performance you 'll have. We achieve this through constantly and carefully listening to the needs of each of our employees.
For Blue Eye the most important thing is our employees, therefore we give constant training in different topics, as well as constantly looking for benefits that actively increase employee satisfaction.
We always have challenging assignments waiting for skilled and dedicated engineers, so we invite you to join the team and be part of our family.
