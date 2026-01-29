Digital Experience Designer
Job Description
What You'll Do
As a Digital Experience Designer, you will shape intuitive, human-centered experiences that impact millions of customers and thousands of colleagues across H&M.
You will:
Create user flows, wireframes, prototypes and high-fidelity UI across multiple digital touchpoints.
Conduct user research to inform, validate, and refine design decisions.
Collaborate closely with Product, Tech, Brand and Commercial teams to ensure solutions align with business goals and technical feasibility.
Present design concepts clearly, grounded in user insights and product strategy.
Apply and contribute to Design System methodology to ensure consistency and scalability.
Design inclusive experiences using accessibility best practices (including WCAG guidelines).
Facilitate workshops that drive alignment and shared direction.
Define and track UX metrics to measure design impact.
Champion a user-first mindset throughout the product development lifecycle.
Stay on top of industry trends and integrate best practices into your work.
We are looking for several Digital Experience Designers to join our team. Both permanent positions as well as temporary positions of 11 months.
Please specify in your application if you are interested in a permanent and/or temporary position.
The roles are based in Stockholm, with an expectation of being onsite at least 4 days per week.
Who You'll Work With
You will join the Digital Experience Design organisation at H&M, a diverse, global community of designers and researchers working across multiple Value Streams.
You'll collaborate closely with cross-functional product teams as well as colleagues in Tech, Marketing, Brand, and Commercial functions. Your work will shape both customer-facing and colleague-facing experiences across the H&M Brand.
Who You Are
We are looking for people with...
Extensive experience designing for digital platforms (web, apps, internal tools) in large-scale environments.
Experience designing for native iOS and Android applications.
Strong interaction design and UI craft skills.
Experience using both qualitative and quantitative research methods.
Proven experience working with Design Systems and system-thinking in design.
Strong communication skills and the ability to bring clarity in ambiguous situations.
A self-directed mindset and experience leading design initiatives end-to-end.
Proficiency in tools such as Figma, Miro, UserZoom and Jira.
And people who are...
Collaborative, transparent, and comfortable working in cross-functional teams.
Motivated by creating real user and business value.
Curious, humble and open to continuous learning.
Driven by impact, ownership, and a thriving team culture.
Grounded in trust, psychological safety, and open communication.
Additional Information
Who We Are
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
This role is based out of Stockholm, Sweden. For this role are unable to provide relocation assistance or visa sponsorship. Applicants must have existing work authorization for the country in which the role is located.
Why You'll Love Working Here
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories and ARKET. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
Join Us
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things - our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here.
How To Apply
Attach your CV in English together with your Portfolio.
Please specify in your application if you are interested in a permanent and/or temporary position.
Please submit your application before Monday, February 2.
• We are committed to a recruitment process that is fair, equitable, and based on competency. We therefore kindly ask you to not attach a cover letter in your application. Så ansöker du
