Digital Developer Site Respiratory - Sweden Operations
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2026-05-01
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We have an exciting opportunity to welcome our next Digital Developer to the Technology organisation within Site Respiratory!
Welcome to Sweden Operations, here the pulse is high and the possibility to develop is high. We work sustainably for each other and the planet in a high-tech and positive environment. Coaching leadership and curiosity, drive us towards finding new ways to manufacture medicine that change lives.
Within Site Respiratory, pharmaceutical products for close to 20 million patients are filled and packed in over 100 different markets. We have a very exciting future and we will, among other things, launch several new products, invest in new production equipment and at the same time improve our business to world class. Here, about 470 employees work daily to manufacture mainly inhalation products for patients worldwide.
Your role
As a Digital Developer, you are responsible to execute the digital strategy, lead the cultural journey and build digital competence and agile working methods to accelerate the business forward.
Main duties and responsibilities
Identify opportunities for innovation, improve working methods and processes to simplify and optimize our business
Interact with various stakeholders and forums within SweOps as well as global colleagues and functions to further develop and execute the implementation of various initiatives and projects
Increase knowledge and competence in areas that support site Respiratory's priorities and digital strategy
Business intelligence with AI for optimization and decision making
The transformation is conducted in cross-functional collaboration with business developers, digital networks and smart factory teams among others
Essentials for the role
Relevant academic education (e.g. computer science/IT, engineering/automation)
Experience in agile and/or design thinking methods
A great interest and commitment to people, digitalization, AI and technology as well as to challenge existing working methods and processes.
Experience of facilitating, leading meetings and workshops
Good communication skills in speech and writing (Swedish and English)
This role could be either an GCL: E or a GCL: D, depending on your width of experience.
Desirable for the role
Experience from digital transformations and change management
Competence in project management
Knowledge in Lean, production systems and systematic improvement work
Success factors
In order for you to thrive and succeed in this role, we also believe that you need to be self-motivated, curious, brave, innovative and responsive.
Why AstraZeneca
When we at AstraZeneca see the opportunity to change, we seize the opportunity - because every opportunity, no matter how small, can be the start of something big. Delivering medicine that changes people's lives is about having an entrepreneurial spirit - finding the moments and understanding their potential.
Therefore, we are looking for you who thrive in a dynamic and changing environment. Because through your work, you and your team will be able to make a difference to patients' lives every day as you ensure that the production of vital medicines can continue.
Are you ready to make a difference, great then send your application - and we will do it together.
Please submit your application no later than 8th of May. Interviews may be held on an ongoing basis during the advertising period. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Astrazeneca AB
(org.nr 556011-7482)
Karlebyhus, Astraallén, SE-151 85 Södertälje, Sweden (visa karta
)
151 85 SÖDERTÄLJE Arbetsplats
AstraZeneca Kontakt
Contact
AstraZeneca AstraZeneca linda.andersson4@astrazeneca.com Jobbnummer
9887018