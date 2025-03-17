Diagnostic Rules Engineer/ Technical Analyst
2025-03-17
A Snapshot of Your Day
Join our Remote Diagnostic Center as a Diagnostic Rules Engineer/Technical Analyst! In this role, your day will be dynamic and impactful, focused on developing and delivering innovative analytics to detect failure modes in Gas & Steam Turbines. You will analyze sensor data to identify deviations early, playing a crucial role in preventing forced outages and ensuring reliable turbine operation. Your responsibilities will include continuously improving existing analytics and creating new ones to address additional failure modes, all while collaborating with Domain Experts to understand fleet issues and how analytics can detect them. Your contributions will directly influence our remote diagnostic services, driving improvements that benefit our customers and support Siemens Energy's mission.
How You'll Make an Impact
* Continuously improve existing analytics and create new solutions to cover additional failure modes, enabling early detection of potential failures.
* Collaborate with Domain Experts (such as Vibration/Performance/Combustion & Controls experts) to analyze fleet issues and determine how analytics can identify them at an early stage.
* Develop new analytics under a yearly R&D project, utilizing tools like DMA and programming languages such as Python or block programming.
* Support Diagnostic Engineers by providing them with enhanced analytics
* Maintain and improve current analytics to ensure they remain relevant and effective.
What You Bring
* An engineering degree in mechanics, electronics, control systems, data science, or equivalent experience.
* Technical experience with Gas & Steam turbines, particularly with the MGT fleet (SGT600-SGT800), is a strong advantage.
* Proficiency in English, both spoken and written, to communicate effectively with team members and customers.
* Ability to work with large datasets and time series, applying analysis tools and libraries (e.g., Pandas, NumPy) to interpret data.
* Strong analytical skills and the capability to master complex systems.
Experience with Python
