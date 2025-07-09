DevSecOps - Worldline
Clevry Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-07-09
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Clevry Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
eller i hela Sverige
About the company
Worldline helps businesses of all shapes and sizes to accelerate their growth journey - quickly, simply, and securely. We are the innovators at the heart of the payments technology industry, shaping how the world pays and gets paid. Our technology powers the growth of millions of businesses across 5 continents. And just as we help our customers accelerate their business, we are committed to helping our people accelerate their careers. Together, we shape the evolution.
Our career page: https://jobs.worldline.com/
Your role
In the position as DevSecOps you will build, operate and secure technical systems and infrastructure in an environment where payments and data security are at the core.
Main tasks and responsibilities
Lead hands-on PCI-DSS assessments, ensuring compliance and successful audits.
Lead and advice about the design, implementation, and continuous improvement of infrastructure security practices.
We offer you
Perks & Benefits at Worldline:
Pension plan
Health contribution
Health check - Every 2nd year
Private Health Care Insurance (EuroAccident)
Parental pay and 12 months pension during parental leave
Opportunity to hybrid working according to company standard
Benefit portal with many great offers, plus more.
Hybrid working model (50% from the office, flexible on the days)
Office location: Hammarby Kaj 10D, Stockholm
Your qualifications
Comprehensive understanding of PCI-DSS requirements and compliance processes
Strong proficiency with Linux environments
Hands-on experience with Terraform
Practical hands-on engineering experience for finding proactive solution
Fluent in English. Swedish language skills are a significant advantage
Good interpersonal and teamwork skills
In addition to the above, we would like you to have a minimum of 2 years of recent experience, particularly related to the transition from PCI DSS version 3 to version 4. Ideally, you have amoung 10 years of experience in software development or infrastructure.
About Clevry
For over 30 years we have been the change maker for a more soft skills driven work-life within talent acquisition, assessments and advisory. We operate globally with customers, consultants and candidates from North America to Singapore with headquarters in Brighton, Stockholm and Helsinki. At Clevry we have over 150 soft skills certified recruiters, business psychologists and experts at your service.
The process
In this recruitment process, Worldline is collaborating with the consulting and recruitment company Clevry, which will handle the initial phone interview.
As part of this process, our client will conduct a background check on the final candidate.
We apply continuous selection, and the position may be filled before the application deadline. We warmly welcome your application already today!
Please note! We only accept applications submitted through our platform and will not respond to applications sent via email.
Follow us on LinkedIn: Clevry Sweden Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Clevry Sweden AB
(org.nr 556723-0486), http://www.clevry.com Arbetsplats
Clevry Jobbnummer
9423788