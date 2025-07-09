DevSecOps - Worldline

Clevry Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2025-07-09


About the company

Worldline helps businesses of all shapes and sizes to accelerate their growth journey - quickly, simply, and securely. We are the innovators at the heart of the payments technology industry, shaping how the world pays and gets paid. Our technology powers the growth of millions of businesses across 5 continents. And just as we help our customers accelerate their business, we are committed to helping our people accelerate their careers. Together, we shape the evolution.

Your role

In the position as DevSecOps you will build, operate and secure technical systems and infrastructure in an environment where payments and data security are at the core.

Main tasks and responsibilities

Lead hands-on PCI-DSS assessments, ensuring compliance and successful audits.

Lead and advice about the design, implementation, and continuous improvement of infrastructure security practices.

We offer you

Perks & Benefits at Worldline:

Pension plan

Health contribution

Health check - Every 2nd year

Private Health Care Insurance (EuroAccident)

Parental pay and 12 months pension during parental leave

Opportunity to hybrid working according to company standard

Benefit portal with many great offers, plus more.

Hybrid working model (50% from the office, flexible on the days)

Office location: Hammarby Kaj 10D, Stockholm

Your qualifications

Comprehensive understanding of PCI-DSS requirements and compliance processes

Strong proficiency with Linux environments

Hands-on experience with Terraform

Practical hands-on engineering experience for finding proactive solution

Fluent in English. Swedish language skills are a significant advantage

Good interpersonal and teamwork skills

In addition to the above, we would like you to have a minimum of 2 years of recent experience, particularly related to the transition from PCI DSS version 3 to version 4. Ideally, you have amoung 10 years of experience in software development or infrastructure.

About Clevry

For over 30 years we have been the change maker for a more soft skills driven work-life within talent acquisition, assessments and advisory. We operate globally with customers, consultants and candidates from North America to Singapore with headquarters in Brighton, Stockholm and Helsinki. At Clevry we have over 150 soft skills certified recruiters, business psychologists and experts at your service.

The process

In this recruitment process, Worldline is collaborating with the consulting and recruitment company Clevry, which will handle the initial phone interview.

As part of this process, our client will conduct a background check on the final candidate.

We apply continuous selection, and the position may be filled before the application deadline. We warmly welcome your application already today!

Please note! We only accept applications submitted through our platform and will not respond to applications sent via email.

