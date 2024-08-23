DevOps Enginner
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Volvo Cars has an ambition to expand our in-house software development. We are part of this ambition at the Department of Core System Software. Our teams are building the next-generation high-performance in-vehicle compute cluster, designed to host different vehicle applications, stretching from basic vehicle state machines to advanced active safety and unsupervised autonomous drive functionalities. This compute cluster will be launched in our coming generation of pure electric and self-driving Volvo models. Our task is to create safe, reliable, and secure software that serves as a platform for our stakeholders and partners to deploy applications.
We are now looking for the correct candidate to complement our DevOps teams focusing on continued integration of the core system platform.
About the department - Core System Software
In our part of the R&D, we code the base software on the Core Computer to refine computational power and to enable successful integration with applications. Our teams work in an agile manner organized according to SAFe to be able to quickly adjust to changing requirements.
We work with a state-of-the-art embedded multiprocessor environment from Nvidia including hypervisors, Linux, QNX, Rust, Robot Framework, and other modern technologies.
What you'll do
Together with your team you will develop and monitor the CI environment to ensure that the different build pipelines are up and running. The team is also involved in the development of the CI environment and in the automation of different tasks like building, testing, packaging, and releasing software. You and the team support the developers with debugging and analysis of problems that occur in the CI system. A good CI system and support for the development teams are key to ensuring a fast and quality-assured development environment.
What you'll bring
We believe you have a keen interest in DevOps used in modern SW development as well as a passion for creating a stable development environment giving our developers a fast feedback loop. You like solving problems together with and through others. You have a strong customer focus, enjoy the possibility to influence and you love to be part of a team where we take our own initiatives and take pride in your own and the team's deliveries.
To be successful in this job we also believe that you have experience in analyzing, troubleshooting, and debugging problems in a complex software build system, both compilation and test logs as well as system logs on the build machines. Give support to different parts of the organization such as developers, testers, and management. Interest in the automation of tasks.
• Strong experience with Continuous Integration, especially with high-complexity and/or embedded software.
• Solid knowledge of CI/CD systems, Git, Jenkins, and Gerrit are required.
• Competence in C++, Python, Docker, and working with cloud-based solutions are meriting.
• Exam from BSc or MSc in Computer Science or similar relevant experience.
• Proven track record in SW development/ integration in professional contexts.
• You have several years of experience using the toolbox or similar below, Jenkins, Zuul, Git/Gerrit, Python, bash, docker, Azure, Grafana and Configuration management. Fluency in spoken and written English is required. Ersättning
