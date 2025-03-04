DevOps Engineer to FirstVet
Jobbs On Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-03-04
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Jobbs On Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Huddinge
, Eskilstuna
, Ale
eller i hela Sverige
About FirstVet
FirstVet is the first truly digital veterinary clinic. We let pet owners meet with licensed veterinarians via their mobile or computer. But we don't stop there - we've expanded to include an E-commerce platform as well, offering a comprehensive solution for pet owners. Our solutions contribute to a more balanced and better-functioning care process for all parties.
In order to support FirstVet's continuous international growth, we're strengthening our tech team in Stockholm. If you're passionate about contributing to the future of animal health care, join us at FirstVet, where you can make a real impact.
The RoleAs a DevOps Engineer, you will play a crucial role in maintaining cross-team collaboration, driving technical solutions, and enhancing our technological infrastructure. With a focus on operational standards, monitoring, and automation, you'll help us scale and refine our platform as we continue to grow.
Key responsibilities include:
Ensuring efficient infrastructure, tooling, and delivery pipelines to support independent team operations.
Continuously improving infrastructure availability, security, stability, performance, and scalability across multiple regions.
Developing and improving CI/CD pipelines and other automation tasks.
Implementing strong metrics, monitoring, and alerting systems.
Sharing best practices and spreading knowledge across the team.
The Person We Are Looking For
We're seeking a collaborative DevOps Engineer who can work across teams, enhance processes, and deliver scalable infrastructure. Ownership, adaptability, and proactive problem-solving are key traits we value in this role.
Desired qualifications:
5+ years of experience with cloud infrastructure and automation.
Experience working in fast-growing or scale-up tech companies.
Proficiency with cloud platforms such as AWS.
Hands-on experience with infrastructure-as-code tools like Terraform or Pulumi.
Solid experience with CI/CD pipelines.
Programming/scripting skills in languages such as Python, JavaScript/TypeScript, PHP, or Bash.
Knowledge of containerization and orchestration technologies such as Docker, ECS, EKS, or Kubernetes.
Strong collaboration and teamwork skills.
Fluency in English (written and spoken).
What We Offer
At FirstVet, you'll thrive in a stimulating environment that values collaboration, innovation, and personal growth. We offer:
A highly flexible work environment.
Opportunities to collaborate on exciting projects.
Access to vast amounts of data to drive innovation.
A pet-friendly culture - don't be surprised to meet our office dogs or see a cat on a video call!
Recruitment Process The recruitment process for this role is managed by Jobbs On Sweden, and this position is a direct hire with FirstVet. We look forward to receiving your application!
Come and join us at FirstVet - the pioneer in digital vet care! As our DevOps Engineer, you'll drive tech innovation, scale infrastructure, and help us shape the future of pet health worldwide. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Jobbs On Sweden AB
(org.nr 559163-2780), http://jobbson.se Kontakt
Mischell Miljevic mischell@jobbson.se 0763437079 Jobbnummer
9201245