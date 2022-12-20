DevOps Engineer IoT
Beijer Electronics AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2022-12-20
We are a people company. Our experienced, skilled and passionate people empower customers and partners to meet their challenges through best-in-class, user-friendly solutions. And we are a technology company. We help our customers and partners optimize processes through our software, hardware and services and through our support. Connecting people and technologies provide the means to accomplish goals and ambitions and gain a competitive edge in today's digitalized world.
The opportunity
Time is one of the scarcest resources and spending it on things that matter is key. This means that a well-working CI/CD pipeline is necessary in order for our product teams to deliver high-quality products fast. To be able to rock this, we need to extend the quality engineering team with a skilled DevOps Engineer on cloud solutions.
Our quality engineering team consists of people with skills in test automation, exploratory/risk-based testing and DevOps. The team is focusing on supporting our product teams in building in quality into their software development process through coaching and hands-on help.
Your main responsibility is to build state-of-the-art CI/CD pipelines with a focus on cloud-based services together with the rest of the quality engineering team and product teams.
The successful applicant
You are a team player that enjoys the strength a true team can bring! Your personal skills align a lot with openness and curiosity and at the same time patience and kindness. You should have a broad understanding of DevOps including many of the skills below:
Experience of modern CI/CD pipelines (git and git flows, TeamCity, Azure DevOps, build agents, Hyper-V, Docker, Kubernetes, PowerShell etc.)
Experience of Azure operations and infrastructure
Microsoft Certifications in DevOps, Azure and Security
Understanding of how to improve/extend CI/CD pipelines to ease Software Product Teams pains
Experience of working with Windows/Linux
Experience of working with certificates (ssh keys, ssl, X.509 etc.)
Experience in planning and executing the transformation from OnPrem to cloud solution
Experience of managing dependency updates
Great skills in English, both verbally and written
Are you up for the challenge?
Don't wait, submit your application sooner rather than later.
Looking forward to hearing from you!
Beijer Electronics is a multinational, cross-industry innovator that connects people and technologies to optimize processes for business-critical applications. Our offer includes operator communication, automation solutions, digitalization, display solutions and support. As experts in user-friendly software, hardware and services for the Industrial Internet of Things, we empower our customers to meet their challenges through leading-edge solutions. Så ansöker du
