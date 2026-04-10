DevOps Engineer for CI/CD Platforms
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-04-10
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About the Company
Avaron helps you find assignments that match your skills and ambitions. As a permanently employed consultant with us, you get competitive terms - combined with the variety and growth that a consulting career offers.
About the Assignment
You will join a team that develops, maintains, and operates the CI infrastructure for a major player in the automotive industry. The platform supports multiple development teams and covers build automation, test execution, artifact handling, and deployment workflows.
In this role, you will help strengthen a large-scale CI/CD environment with a strong focus on automation, stability, and performance. You will work close to development teams and contribute to a platform that is central to efficient software delivery.
This assignment is especially interesting if you enjoy improving developer productivity and working hands-on with modern platform engineering in a complex technical environment.
Job DescriptionYou will develop and maintain CI/CD pipelines that support several development teams.
You will operate, improve, and troubleshoot the CI infrastructure to ensure high reliability and performance.
You will automate build, integration, and deployment workflows across the delivery chain.
You will support teams with pipeline integration and share best practices for CI/CD ways of working.
You will implement and maintain container-based build environments.
You will investigate and resolve build and integration issues in the CI environment.
You will contribute to documentation and technical standards for the platform.
RequirementsYou have hands-on experience in CI/CD platform engineering and automation.
You have strong skills in Python and Bash scripting.
You have experience with Jenkins, Zuul, Docker, and Kubernetes.
You have solid experience with Git and version control workflows.
You have worked with CI/CD pipeline architecture and design.
You are comfortable working in Linux-based systems.
You understand infrastructure automation principles.
You have experience debugging build and integration issues.
You have experience operating large-scale CI platforms.
You have worked with Infrastructure as Code, for example Terraform or Ansible.
You have experience with artifact repositories.
You are able to complete a required background check.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis - apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7545868-1939642". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Drottningtorget 5 (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9847424