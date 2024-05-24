DevOps Engineer (Azure DevOps/C#) - API Platform
2024-05-24
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
, Solna
, Järfälla
, Värmdö
, Eskilstuna
Company Description
H&M is a fashion brand that offers the latest styles and inspiration, from fashion pieces and unique designer collaborations to affordable wardrobe essentials. Our business idea is fashion & quality at the best price in a sustainable way. Learn more about H&M here.
This is a full-time position with placement in Stockholm, Sweden.
Job Description
If building and maintaining technology platforms excites you, then this opportunity is for you! The API Platform team is looking for an experienced DevOps engineer who will play a critical role in designing, implementing and maintaining the deployments and integration processes for H&Ms API platform. The platform enables our product teams around the world to deploy software solutions that run independently. You will be part of a high-performance team that constantly aims to improve the experience of our end users and you. In this role, you will also be partnering with teams and areas to support our unit in driving the integration Platforms & Services mission and roadmap.
Some of your responsibilities will include:
Work on ways to automate and improve development and release processes
Identify technical problems in the pipelines, implement software updates and fixes
Evaluate, build and implement new development tools and infrastructure
Ensure systems are safe and secure against cybersecurity threats
Deliver on time, demonstrating strong commitment to deliver on the team mission and agreed backlog
Align on CI/CD guidelines/guardrails with our Developer Experience Unit
Drive refactoring of legacy systems, to help enable decoupling and modernize the software architecture
Build the simplest possible solution that fulfils functional and quality requirements
Actively apply best practices within CI/CD
Ensure high quality of developed technical solutions
Create knowledge and produce the necessary documentation
Work with software engineers to ensure that development follows established processes and works as intended
Qualifications
10+ years IT experience with at least 6 years working with Cloud technologies (Azure, GCP)
5+ years of hands-on experience in implementing and managing Azure DevOps pipelines and YAML-based pipeline configurations
Hands-on with languages & tools relevant to CI/CD Pipeline implementation e.g. .NET, C#, PowerShell, Bash etc.
Good expertise and experience with DevOps services administration, monitoring and troubleshooting of pipelines
Hands-on with managing and troubleshooting coupled integrations for SCM, Key Vaults, Logging and alert systems etc.
Experience leveraging IaC (Infrastructure as Code) for deployment automation using Terraform, ARM template etc. on Microsoft Azure & Google Cloud Platform
In-depth experience with API management platform (Azure preferred)
Hands-on experience with Azure CLI and/or PowerShell & REST API
Substantial experience with version control software (Azure DevOps, Github etc.)
Experience with industry best practices, strategies and troubleshooting for integration, build and deploy capabilities.
Knowledge and experience in deployment using GitHub actions is highly desirable
Knowledge and experience working with Google Cloud Platform (GCP) is meriting
Preferred to have at least Azure Administrator (AZ104) and/or Developer (AZ204) certifications
Azure Solution Architect (AZ305) and/or DevOps Engineer (AZ400) are strong plus!
Experience with containerization and orchestration technologies (Docker and Kubernetes) is meriting
Ability to design, document and clearly communicate ideas or issues
Familiarity with Agile methodologies and tools like Jira/Confluence, Miro etc.
Additional Information
Working with tech at H&M Group
The fashion and retail industries are going through a transformation, driven by customers' technology and sustainability expectations. At H&M Group, we want to shape the future of fashion and lifestyle by harnessing the power of smart tech and data. With our 74-year history of innovation, we understand the need to collaborate and co-create with engineers and tech specialists around the world to achieve our vision.
What we offer
You are joining a unique value-driven culture, a large tech network and community where you can be yourself. Besides the obvious perks such as staff discount card, learning communities, wellness and parental benefits, there are a lot of opportunities to experiment and grow in the direction you want. Being a major player gives us countless opportunities to make a real impact and shape the future.
H&M Group is committed to creating a diverse & inclusive environment and we are actively looking for qualified candidates irrespective of race, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, national origin, disability or age. Learn more about our I&D work https://youtu.be/veRbl9Cijts
This is a full-time position based in Stockholm.
