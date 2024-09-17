DevOps Engineer
2024-09-17
Job Title: DevOps Engineer
Location: Gothenburg, Sweden
Company: BR Technologies AB
Job Overview:
We are seeking a highly motivated and experienced DevOps Engineer to join our team in Gothenburg. The successful candidate will be responsible for designing, implementing, and maintaining comprehensive observability solutions across distributed platforms. You will play a key role in infrastructure as code (IaC) automation and in enhancing the reliability, performance, and scalability of critical services.
Key Responsibilities:
Develop and maintain observability solutions across Azure and Kubernetes platforms to ensure comprehensive monitoring and proactive issue detection.
Implement Infrastructure as Code (IaC) using Terraform and GitOps methodologies for automating and managing observability tools.
Deploy and manage monitoring tools like Grafana, ELK Stack, InfluxDB, Prometheus, and Fluentbit on Kubernetes.
Utilize GitOps practices for version-controlled and automated deployments.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to optimize system performance, troubleshoot issues, and ensure 24x7 availability of monitoring services.
Set up CI/CD pipelines with tools such as Jenkins, Azure DevOps, and GitHub Actions for automated infrastructure management.
Automate various processes using scripting languages such as Python and Bash.
Key Requirements:
A minimum of 5 years of experience in DevOps, with strong expertise in infrastructure automation, observability tools, and cloud platforms.
Proficiency in Terraform, GitOps (FluxCD, ArgoCD), and Kubernetes (AKS).
Experience with cloud platforms such as Azure, AWS, and hybrid environments.
Hands-on experience with observability tools: Grafana, ELK, InfluxDB, Prometheus, and OpenTelemetry.
Strong scripting skills in Python and Bash for automating infrastructure tasks.
Familiarity with CI/CD tools: Jenkins, Azure DevOps, GitHub Actions, and others.
Experience with Agile methodologies and tools like JIRA, Confluence, Bitbucket.
Education:
Master's in Computer Applications or equivalent.
Why Join Us?
Opportunity to work in a dynamic and innovative environment.
Exposure to cutting-edge technologies in observability and DevOps automation.
Collaborative culture with a focus on professional growth and learning.
A chance to be part of a global team working on high-impact projects.
Application: Please send your resume and cover letter to brt-sweden@bluerose-tech.com
