DevOps Engineer - Product Integrity
Ericsson AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2025-06-06
Ericsson AB
Join our Team
About this opportunity:
Integrity of Ericsson products is important so that our customers can validate that they have received authentic Ericsson Hardware and/or Software, which also is free from malware.
For that purpose, our sector "Production Operation and Security" provides services across Ericsson for Public Key Infrastructure Management, Malware Scanning, Data Signing, and auto-generation of SBOM's (Software Bill of Material).
Due to growing need of integrity and authenticity, we need to strengthen our organization. This ad is targeting a newly graduated/early career DevOps Engineer who love to be part of a security aware organization in one of our XFT teams in Stockholm/Sweden.
We have a deep collaboration with our sister organization in Finland, so daily interaction with teams in Finland can be expected.
For the services we provide, we have the full responsibility for the complete stack. This includes for example hardware installations, platform deployment, feature development, maintenance of services and finally, the operation of the same. We do this together with teams in Finland.
This is a great opportunity for you who would like to be involved in, and understand the complete stack and at the same time allow you the freedom to focus on your favorite area.
What you will do:
• maintain and to operate the SW/HW infrastructure and platform service (e.g. Firewalls, Hypervisors and Linux guests)
• perform Operational Support
• co-operate and support our own Application DevOps Engineers.
• secure that user and system documentation being accurate and informative.
• drive continuous improvements of products, services and processes.
The skills you bring:
• Bachelor/Master's degree in relevant technical field.
• Experience of
* Linux (preferably Red Hat) and good programming/scripting skills
* Operation of Infrastructure and Platform domain
* Hypervisors and virtualization, such as Nutanix or VMware vSphere product family.
* Network automation using Ansible
• Knowledge of network and networking protocols.
Curious personality, ability to take initiatives to contribute to team success and a security-aware mindset.
