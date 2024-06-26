DevOps Consultant / IT Specialist
2024-06-26
We are looking for a Person with following skills.
• Minimum 10 years of Experience, with 6 years of Relevant experience in Cloud and DevOps.
· Responsible for fault-tolerance, high-availability, scalability, and security on AWS Infrastructure and Platform,
· Responsible for implementation of CI/CD pipelines with automated build and test systems.
· Responsible for Production Deployment using Multiple Deployment Strategies.
· Responsible for Automating the AWS Infrastructure and Platform Deployment with Infrastructure as a Code.
· Responsible for Automating System Configurations using Configuration Management Tools.
· Good Understanding & implementation of Microservices Concepts and Best Practices
· Enabling application development by coordinating requirements, schedules, and activities.
· Addressing issues promptly, responding positively to setbacks and challenges with a mindset of continuous improvement
· Carrying out POCs to make sure that suggested design/technologies meet the requirements
· Able to learn the services used in the environment quickly.
Mandatory Skills:
· Hands on Production Experience in Linux or Window System Engineering
· Hands on Production Experience with AWS Compute Service: EC2, AMI, Lambda, Autoscaling, Load Balancers, Spot Instances
· Hands on Production Experience with AWS Storage Service: S3, EFS, EBS, Glacier, Storage Gateway
· Hands on Production Experience with AWS Security Service: IAM, AWS Config, Cloud Trail, WAF, KMS
· Hands on Production Experience with AWS Network Service: VPC, Subnets, Router, Transit Gateway, VPN, VPC Endpoint
· Hands on Production Experience with AWS observability Service: CloudWatch Alarms, CloudWatch Logs, Cloud Trail, VPC Flow Logs, ECS/EKS Enhance Monitoring
Nice to Have
· Hands on Production experience in Docker and Container Orchestration using Kubernetes on AWS EKS or AWS ECS
· Hands on Production Experience with AWS Database Service: AWS RDS, Cache, Read Replicas, Dynamo DB
· Ability to write scripts (Linux/shell/Python/Windows PowerShell) to automate Cloud Automation Tasks or Configuration Management tasks or Ability to use Configuration Management tools like Ansible/Chef/Puppet
· Experience in Source Code Management: Gitlab/ GitHub/ Bitbucket/Code Commit.
· Good Automation Skills using AWS Orchestration Tools like - Terraform, Cloud Formation
· Experience in Build Automation Server: AWS Code build/ AWS Code deploy/ Jenkins/ Gitlab CI/ Gitlab runner/ Sonar.
· Collaboration: JIRA/ Confluence
· Experience in In place Deployment, Blue Green Deployment and Canary Deployment.
· Experience with Elasticsearch, Logstash & Kibana stacks.
