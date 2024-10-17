DevOps Cloud Engineer
RaySearch develops innovative software solutions to improve cancer care. About 1000 clinics in more than 40 countries use RaySearch software to improve treatments and quality of life for patients. RaySearch was founded in 2000 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. The headquarters is located in Stockholm, with subsidiaries in the US, Europe, Asia and Australia & New Zealand. Today we are more than 380 employees with a common vision of improving cancer care with innovative software. Our great staff is crucial for our success and we offer a fantastic working environment in modern offices, flexibility and good opportunities for development. We believe in equal opportunities, value diversity and work actively to prevent discrimination.
Who We Are Looking For
We are looking for a DevOps Cloud Engineer with 5 years of experience in infrastructure engineering, cloud environments, and possessing high technical skills along with an 'automation first' mindset. You are someone who is proactive with a strong sense of ownership and responsibility, eager to learn, and keen to share knowledge. Experience with building continuous integration and deployment pipelines on cloud platforms is required, along with excellent communication skills.
What is Dev-IT
You will be working in a small (but growing) team that is providing infrastructure and services to almost every part of the business. Be it from smaller automations to big implementations or development.
What you will do
• Build automations for creating new services and integrations for many departments within the company.
• Play an important part of the team, managing the infrastructure of AWS.
• Manage and develop our containers, instances as well as serverless environments.
Your profile
Required experience:
• Advanced knowledge and hands-on experience with AWS (other public clouds such as Azure and GCP are a plus)
• Experience in working with container technology (ECS, EKS / Kubernetes).
• Advanced experience within scripting languages such as Python, Bash and PowerShell.
• Managed and configured pipelines within Continuous Integration Solutions Azure DevOps / Jira.
• Administrated version control systems like Git, GitHub.
• Experience with Infrastructure as Code tools such as Terraform, CloudFormation and Ansible.
• Identity management and SSO integrations, OAuth, SAML.
Nice to have qualifications:
• Windows and/or Linux sysop background
• ETL knowledge
• Grafana
• VMWare (or similar solutions)
Our office
Our office is located in Hagastaden, Stockholm's Life Science Hub, with a modern and creative work environment. We offer a private gym, yoga, and social activities such as table tennis, foosball, and regular after-work events. Our bistro serves a fantastic lunch buffet, and every day we provide morning fika , as well as afternoon snacks. Our rooftop terrace offers a stunning view of Stockholm.
Application
