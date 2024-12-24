Development Environment Developer
About this opportunity:
This is an opportunity to be part of the next step in developing our products. We enable millions of simultaneously connected mobile users while handling traffic from IoT to 4K video in Gbit speeds. All of this while simultaneously developing a cutting edge integrated (ASIC powered) solution and a virtual deplyoment using containers. We are leading the way in a highly competitive market to meet 5G advanced and future 6G journeys.
We stand at the forefront of software development, using methods and principles like Lean and Scrum. Early customer and partner feedback are key elements in our development process which is based on Continuous Integration Software practices. We rely on team collective responsibility to finish the tasks according to a prioritized backlog.
We are currently looking for a Development Environment Developer to work with our software development tools and Bazel build systems including optimizing linking. As part of the Development Environment team, you will be responsible for enhancing, optimizing, and supporting one of Ericsson largest CI and builds systems. Our large, distributed artifact-based build system is supporting one of the world's largest software development projects. With a multi site development team supported by distributed execution environment and utilizing some of the latest technologies, our systems are in constant need of continuous improvement and analysis. This is a chance to learn and master groundbreaking technology in IP networks in both integrated software and cloud native container environment!
