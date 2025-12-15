Development Engineer Workshop Operations To Traton Group R&d
TRATON is a group of strong brands with a shared mission: transforming transportation together to create the future of sustainable transport solutions. Within TRATON, we include MAN, Scania, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International. As part of a global team of industry experts, you get to think bigger, experience more, and reach further. Together, we have the power to transform transportation - Let's make a difference together. Find out more: www.traton.com
Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do.
Role Summary
This role is a part of TRATON Group R&D, located in Södertälje, Sweden.
As a Development Engineer for Workshop Operations, you will be a key player in TRATON's electrification journey. Your mission is to enable advanced development and testing of electric machines, ensuring seamless interaction between hardware and software in our test environments.
You will join a small, dedicated team with a wide range of responsibilities, offering you the chance to take ownership and grow. Daily collaboration with multiple functions across TRATON Group - and future opportunities for international cooperation, especially with colleagues in Germany - will give you a broad network and exciting development possibilities.
Job Responsibilities
As a Development Engineer in Workshop Operations, you will have a broad technical responsibility and a hands-on role in ensuring that ePropulsion testing is prepared and executed with precision. Your work will span from design and construction to coordination and problem-solving in complex technical environments.
In this role, you will:
Prepare and develop solutions for testing ePropulsion systems at our R&D facilities.
Design and construct fixtures and interfaces for various test rigs.
Manage complex technical solutions and ensure integration between different systems.
Collaborate with suppliers and internal teams to implement new test applications.
Ensure accurate setup and calibration of measurement systems for data acquisition.
Support programming and flashing of TMS/MGU software and related diagnostics.
Represent the department in technical forums and contribute to cross-functional discussions.
Who You Are
We are looking for someone with a relevant engineering degree and several years of experience in electric propulsion development and testing. You also:
Have a minimum of 3 years' experience in the development and integration of electric machines.
Understand both hardware and software and how they interact in complex systems.
Have hands-on experience with CATIA V5 Electrical (design, routing, documentation).
Demonstrate strong problem-solving skills under time-critical conditions.
Have proven experience with measurement systems, including setup, calibration, and data acquisition.
Are experienced in programming and flashing TMS/MGU software and working with diagnostic tools.
Communicate effectively and collaborate well in cross-functional environments.
Are fluent in Swedish and English, both written and spoken (Swedish is essential for daily collaboration with mechanics and team members).
Experience in electrics, project management, and CAD modelling is meritorious. Academic education and/or long practical experience in the field are highly valued. Knowledge of German is considered an advantage.
Personal qualities such as structure, responsiveness, and the ability to prioritize in a fast-changing environment are key to success in this role. The position is based at TRATON Technical Centre in Södertälje, with the possibility to partly work from home.
We welcome applicants from all backgrounds - your unique experience and perspectives are valuable to us.
This Is Us
We are a small, skilled team with an open work climate and strong team spirit. Our department covers a broad technical scope, which means varied tasks and great opportunities for development and responsibility. Together, we contribute to TRATON's transformation towards sustainable transport solutions.
TRATON Offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, TRATON Group R&D supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include wellness allowance, bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. We also host events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses for an easy commute.
Application
We look forward to receiving your application, consisting of your CV. Kindly do not include a cover letter to ensure an efficient and unbiased recruitment process.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2026-01-07. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
Please note: Due to the upcoming holiday season, the recruitment process may take longer than usual. We appreciate your patience and understanding and will get back to you as soon as possible after the holidays.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact:
Kenneth Örnebjär, Head of Workshop STC, Kenneth.ornebjar@se.traton.com
We are looking forward to receive your application!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-07
