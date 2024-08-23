Development Engineer
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day.
And we need people like you to make it happen.
We empower you to reach your potential with opportunities to make an impact to be proud of - for food, people and the planet.
Job Summary
We are looking for an experienced Development Engineer to join the Physical Modelling team. The development engineers and technology specialists in the Physical Modelling team develop and improve metrology and test methods towards development activities to enable characterization of packages and packaging materials for knowledge building and for securing quality during production.
Physical Modelling is part of Development & Technology organisation, division Materials & Package. It is a permanent position based in Lund, Sweden.
What you will do
As an experienced Development Engineer in the Physical Modelling team, you be part of a highly skilled team having an expert role towards development projects, from very early phases of development to verification and issue resolution activities.
As our new colleague you will:
Scout and develop techniques and equipment to characterize/evaluate package and packaging materials.
Build and share knowledge and ways of working with internal and external stakeholders.
Drive and communicate plans, progress, and results from your area with projects, competence areas and other stakeholders.
Develop test methods for use during internal development and for quality control in production.
Plan, create and perform experiments, analyse data, document results in development reports.
We believe you have
Engineering degree in Physics, Electrical, Electromechanical or similar
Experience of electrical measurements techniques, preferably applied on package and packaging material development
Enjoy working both theoretically and practically
Statistics knowledge
Fluency in English, both written and verbal.
We are looking for an open person that actively shares and seeks knowledge with/from others. To be successful in this position, you have a technical interest and quality is a mindset of yours. Also, you have an eye for details, in the same time a drive for result and push yourself and others to meet deadlines.
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
Apply Now
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
To find out more about how it is to work at Tetra Pak in Lund, take a look at following website https://publications.inpublix.com/we-are-tetra-pak/
This job posting expires on 2024-09-06.
To know more about the position contact Jennie Stackebo at +46 46 36 2382
Questions about your application contact Josephine Malalla at +46 46 36 5253
For trade union information contact Unionen/Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320 or
Sveriges Ingenjörer/Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533
Diversity, equity, and inclusion is an everyday part of how we work. We give people a place to belong and support to thrive, an environment where everyone can be comfortable being themselves and has equal opportunities to grow and succeed. We embrace difference, celebrate people for who they are, and for the diversity they bring that helps us better understand and connect with our customers and communities worldwide.
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
221 86 LUND
