Development Engineer
2024-02-25
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
We are looking for someone who wants to develop the service methods of the future!
The increased complexity of heavy vehicles places ever higher demands on technical service information. Our mission is to support Scania's service network with relevant and high-quality information to ensure an efficient service and repair process that benefits Scania's customers worldwide. Therefore we are now looking for two Development Engineers who want to be involved in developing tomorrow's vehicle solutions and service information!
This is us
Today, the team consists of 12 competent colleagues with different roles such as Development Engineers and Spare Parts Planners. We are a diverse team when it comes to gender identity, age, life experience, and cultural background. Our culture is characterized by technical expertise, innovation, and commitment. We value our well-being and an open climate where we support each other as well as have fun together!
We offer
We can offer you a dynamic workplace with diverse and challenging tasks in a hybrid work setup, meaning you can work from home or at our remote office at Scania Sergel a few days a week if the job allows. We can also provide you with a development plan, so you can reach your goals and receive the right support along the way. Scania offers many opportunities to develop your career both within the country and internationally. The professional development of our employees is a priority for us, so education via internal and external courses is encouraged and supported. In addition to career and development opportunities, we can offer you other benefits such as free training at Scania's health center Gröndal, or a wellness allowance. You will also be offered performance bonuses, an occupational pension, flexible working hours, the opportunity to lease a car through the company, and much more. Scania also organizes several events yearly where family and friends are always welcome. If you live in Stockholm, we also offer a direct bus service between Stockholm and Södertälje with Scania Jobexpress.
Your assignment
As a Development Engineer within our team, your task is to be the mechanic's voice in development projects at Scania. You participate daily in the development of new vehicles and components with a focus on the handling of the end product in the service market. You set requirements for design solutions and develop the best and most cost-effective troubleshooting, repair, and service methods. Most of the work is done digitally in CATIA, but in many cases, a practical review and development of methods in our development workshop are also required, therefore this position involves both theoretical and practical work with heavy vehicles. You will work cross-functional and have both internal and external contacts within the cross-functional team. Your deliveries will directly impact the daily lives of mechanics worldwide and are an important prerequisite for Scania's profitability in the service market. Through this position, you therefore have the opportunity to influence the development of Scania's heavy trucks and buses at the full-vehicle level!
Your background
To succeed in this role we believe that you are positive, analytical, and structured. You are responsible and take great responsibility for both your own and the team's success. You can quickly grasp complex technical issues and thrive in a communicative role with many contact points. We also value a person who has a practical orientation and a strong interest in technology.
We would also like that..
You have a bachelor's or master's degree in mechanical engineering, mechatronics, or equivalent work experience.
You have experience or a good understanding of the work as a design engineer.
You write and speak fluently in English. If you write and speak fluently in Swedish, it's a merit.
You have a B driver's license. If you have a C, CE, and D driver's license, it's a merit.
Experience in working practically with vehicles, with digital simulation, with the system CATIA, and working at Scania is also a high merit.
At Scania, we are dedicated to building a diverse, inclusive, and authentic workplace, so if you're excited about this role but your experience doesn't align perfectly with every qualification in the job description, we encourage you to apply anyway. You may be just the right candidate for this or other roles! We hire for attitude and train for skills.
Further information
If you would like to learn more about the position or group please don't hesitate to contact Armin Kulenovic (Group Manager, Methods and Parts, Chassis and Cab, EYSRC), at armin.kulenovic@scania.com
.
Application
Your application should include a CV, personal letter, and education certificate. Please apply as soon as possible but no later than 2024-03-10. Ongoing selection and competency-based interviews will take place during the application period, the position may therefore be filled before the end of the application period.
We use logic and personality tests in our selection process and a background check may be conducted for this position.
Welcome to apply!
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses as well as 11,000 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 125 billion, of which over 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com.
