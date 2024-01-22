Development Engineer
2024-01-22
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
Customized Truck Development
Do you want to work with technical investigations of customer requests and find a solution to the specific need? Do you have or want to achieve a wide knowledge of our trucks and want to work close to the customer?
Then this is a great opportunity for you!
We are looking for one Development Engineer for our Customized Truck Development department. Customized solutions for trucks are an important and growing area where Scania aims to fulfill specific customer demands and enter new segments and markets. Everything we do starts with a direct customer request. We strive for a work environment where we help and trust each other and where all skills and experiences are utilized in the best way possible.
About the group
Our group, RSMC, delivers customized solutions for the urban, long haulage, and construction segments. The adaptations that we do spring out of direct customer requests. Our main assets in fulfilling customer demands are Scania 's modular system and the creative minds of our employees. Our group is diverse when it comes to background, origin, and personality and we all have our solution-oriented mindset in common. We are working with adaptations all over the vehicle and are therefore often dependent on each other's support and knowledge in different areas. Here you always have someone to ask and discuss your questions with!
We offer
We can offer you a dynamic workplace with diverse and challenging tasks in a hybrid work setup, meaning you can work from home or at our remote office at Scania Sergel a few days a week if the job allows. We can also provide you with a development plan, so you can reach your goals and receive the right support along the way. Scania offers many opportunities to develop your career both within the country as well as internationally. The professional development of our employees is a priority for us, so education via internal and external courses is encouraged and supported.
In addition to career and development opportunities, we can offer you other benefits such as free training at Scania's health center Gröndal, or a wellness allowance. You will also be offered performance bonuses, an occupational pension, flexible working hours, the opportunity to lease a car through the company, and much more. Scania also organizes several events yearly where family and friends are always welcome. If you live in Stockholm, we also offer a direct bus service between Stockholm and Södertälje with Scania Jobexpress.
Your assignment
You will work with technical investigations of customer requests and find a solution to the specific need. When an order is placed you will describe the adaptation in the product description system and on drawings. You will maintain and improve our existing adaptations, and their documentation will also be an important part of your work. Your work will be performed in close collaboration with your designer colleagues, production, and sales & marketing.
Who are we looking for?
To succeed in this role we believe that you are creative and solution-oriented and have an understanding and interest in how the vehicle as a whole and its subsystems work. You are a person who takes initiative, enjoys learning new things, and likes to work with varying tasks. You are good at creating team spirit and can share experiences and information with your colleagues in a generous way. The work is both individual and collaborative which demands skills in communication and cooperation. One of our key deliveries is to meet customer demand quickly, therefore you need to be comfortable working with sharp deadlines at a high pace. You are interested in seeing the broader picture and when needed digging into the details.
Your background
You have a bachelor's or master's degree in Integrated Product Design, Mechanical Engineering, Vehicle Engineering, or equivalent.
You have at least 2 years of previous experience in product development, preferably within the automotive industry.
Previous experience in CATIA and OAS is merit.
You write and speak fluently in English. If you write and speak fluently in Swedish, it is a merit.
Knowledge about Scania's products and the modular system as well as certification is highly meriting.
At Scania, we are dedicated to building a diverse, inclusive, and authentic workplace, so if you're excited about this role but your experience doesn't align perfectly with every qualification in the job description, we encourage you to apply anyway. You may be just the right candidate for this or other roles! We hire for attitude and train for skills.
Further information
If you would like to learn more about the position or group please don't hesitate to contact Mattias Kollin (Group Manager, RSMC), at mattias.kollin@scania.com
.
Application
Your application should include a CV, personal letter, and education certificate. Please apply as soon as possible but no later than 2024-02-05. Ongoing selection and competency-based interviews will take place during the application period, the position may therefore be filled before the end of the application period.
We use logic and personality tests in our selection process and a background check may be conducted for this position.
Welcome to apply!
