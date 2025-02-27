Development Engineer - MidPlex
2025-02-27
Who we are
Olink, part of Thermo Fisher Scientific, is transforming the understanding of human diseases through advanced proteomics. We are driven by a commitment to innovation, quality, and transparency, providing exceptional solutions and support for human protein biomarker discovery.
For many years, the critical role of proteins in human biology has been recognized, but technological constraints limited comprehensive research into their potential across various biological processes and diseases. With our innovative Olink solutions, scientists can now measure thousands of human proteins simultaneously using just a few microliters of blood. Our highly specific and validated assays cover a wide dynamic range, empowering groundbreaking research.
Our services include flexible protein biomarker solutions, with a robust library of thoroughly validated assays covering ~5000 proteins. As we expand globally, we continue to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of scientific discovery. To learn more, visit www.olink.com.
Position Description
We are seeking a highly motivated and driven Development Engineer to join our Midplex team within R&D, responsible for the development of our Midplex products. In the Midplex product area, we are focusing on products that via qPCR-based quantification measure up to 100 proteins simultaneously. In this role, you will take an active part in research and development projects, developing and optimizing new assays and actively contributing to development of product concept and ideas. You will have the opportunity to work on new and exciting projects, collaborate with cross-functional teams, and contribute to the development of future innovative products. The position will be based in our Uppsala headquarters.
Primary Responsibilities
Actively participate in development of product concepts and ideas within the area of the Midplex product portfolio.
Plan and design laboratory experiments to validate and optimize protocols and technical solutions.
Evaluate, report and document results in technical reports and presenting results.
Analysis of data sets, applying statistical methods as needed to interpret data and draw conclusions.
Develop and improve existing and new procedures, protocols and analysis methods.
Collaborate closely with cross-functional teams to translate customer needs into product specifications.
Qualifications
University degree in life sciences (e.g., Biochemistry, Molecular Biology, Immunology) or corresponding education.
At least a couple of years of experience in development work within the field.
Documented skills and experience in laboratory work (e.g., DNA sequencing techniques such as PCR, qPCR and NGS).
Experienced in the development of protein assays, such as PEA, ELISA or other relevant techniques.
Familiarity with relevant software and data analysis tools.
Fluent in English, Swedish is a plus.
We believe that you are inclusive, driven and pragmatic. You enjoy working in a team and communicating with lots of different people. You have an analytical mindset and you are motivated by solving all kinds of problems and you pay attention to details. It's also important that you are adaptable and enjoy a high work pace.
The last day for applying is on the 23.03.2025 but please submit your application as soon as possible.
If you want to help to deepen the understanding of real-time human biology and are looking for an exciting new challenge, we encourage you to apply! Ersättning
