Development Engineer - Axle & Suspension
Maxitech AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Stockholm
2025-11-14
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Maxitech AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Eskilstuna
, Västerås
, Örebro
eller i hela Sverige Publiceringsdatum2025-11-14Om tjänsten
The client is looking for a Development Engineer within axle and suspension systems to strengthen the Swedish team supporting the development organisation in China. The consultant will drive technical development from early concept phases to industrialisation and play a key role in transferring methods, knowledge and best practices to the Chinese organisation. The assignment is onsite in Södertälje four days per week and initially runs for 12 months, with possibility of extension.
The role involves close collaboration with designers, mechanics and testing functions in Sweden, while a significant part of the daily work is carried out together with colleagues in China. Workdays typically start early to allow collaboration with the Chinese team. Mornings are often dedicated to presentations, investigations and technical updates, while afternoons tend to be more flexible with design support, analysis and problem-solving activities. The role is diverse and includes concept development, design support, drawing tasks, root cause analysis, case-solving and method support.
The Swedish team consists of project leaders and approximately eight designers. The consultant will also collaborate with local workshop and testing resources as well as various internal and external stakeholders. Occasional business trips to China may occur.
Du erbjuds
• A technically broad and varied role with real impact on future product development
• The opportunity to work in an international environment and contribute to building up competence in China
• An inclusive workplace with experienced colleagues and strong teamworkDina arbetsuppgifter
The consultant will drive concept development and technical investigations, support designers with construction and drawings, present analyses and findings to the Chinese organisation, and contribute with method support and technical guidance. The work also involves troubleshooting, root cause analysis and case resolution together with both Swedish and Chinese colleagues. The tasks vary over time depending on project phases.Profil
Requirements:
• Bachelor's or Master's degree in Mechanical Engineering, Automotive Engineering or equivalent
• 5-15 years of relevant experience
• Experience in axle systems, suspension systems, chassis development or heavy-duty vehicles
• Knowledge of Catia, OAS or equivalent CAD tools
• Strong command of English
Meriting:
• Experience working within Scania
• Deep technical knowledge of heavy-duty axles or suspension systems
• Experience in complete vehicle development
• Technical or automotive-related personal interests
The role suits someone who is service-oriented, collaborative and clear in communication. Since the team is highly international, the consultant needs to adapt communication to different audiences. Patience, an agile mindset, problem-solving ability and willingness to take on new challenges are all important. A supportive and unpretentious approach is highly valued.Övrig information
Practical Information
Start: As soon as possible
Duration: 12 months, with possibility of extension
Location: Onsite in Södertälje
CV must be submitted in English
Business Trips
Travel to China may occur when required. Ersättning
Fast l?n Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "1042". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Maxitech AB
(org.nr 559310-7765), http://www.maxitech.nu/ Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
9606400