2025-07-15
With its brands Scania, MAN, International, and Volkswagen Truck & Bus, TRATON SE is the parent and holding company of the TRATON GROUP and one of the world's leading commercial vehicle manufacturers. TRATON employs more than 103,000 people and operates 33 production and assembly sites worldwide across 12 locations in North America, Europe, Asia and Latin America. Through our range of trucks, buses, and light-duty commercial vehicles, and together with our partners and customers, we're driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. "Transforming Transportation Together. For a sustainable world.": this intention underlines the Company's ambition to have a lasting and sustainable impact on the commercial vehicle business and on the Group's commercial growth.
About the Role
We're looking for a Backend Developer to join our small team within Traton Charging Solutions and take ownership of designing, implementing, and maintaining the core services that power our EV charging platform. You'll work primarily with .NET and AWS, building scalable, reliable backend systems and the infrastructure that supports them. The core of this role is application and infrastructure development, with monitoring and observability as a valuable bonus. You'll collaborate closely with the rest of the cross functional team and together, you'll take part in solution design, architecture discussions, and building systems that are reliable, maintainable, and aligned with our business needs.
What You'll Do
• Design, build, and maintain backend services using .NET
• Build and manage cloud infrastructure in AWS using Infrastructure as Code
• Develop integrations and communication between internal systems and external platforms* Contribute to architectural decisions and technical planning as part of the team
• Improve and maintain CI/CD pipelines and automated testing
• Enhance monitoring, logging, and observability to ensure system reliability
What We're Looking For
• University degree or equivalent experience
• 4+ years of backend development experience
• Experienced with newer versions of dotnet .NET* Experience working with AWS as cloud provider
• Familiarity with setting up Infrastructure as Code (e.g., Pulumi, Terraform)
• Used to integrating with third party systems
• Pragmatic and solution-oriented mindset
• Strong communication skills and a collaborative attitude
• Comfortable working independently with sense of ownership of the product
• Bonus: experience with setting up monitoring/observability tooling (e.g., OpenTelemetry, Grafana, Prometheus)
What Traton Offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including our office space at Vasagatan 16. With a structured development plan and courses, Traton supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include wellness allowance, result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. Traton also hosts events for employees and their families.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-07-26. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact:
Erik Gådin, eMSP Technical Lead, erik.gadin@se.traton.com
#LI-hybrid
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-26
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
111 20 STOCKHOLM
