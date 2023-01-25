Developer
Tobii AB / Datajobb / Danderyd Visa alla datajobb i Danderyd
2023-01-25
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Lidingö
, Sollentuna
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Tobii AB i Danderyd
Are you into high-tech and ground-breaking eye tracking technology and want to have an impact on the success of our products? Do you want to help the team, implementing the backend for our cloud solution? Great! We're currently looking for a Developer to be a part of our cloud transformation with our eye tracking glasses.
The product Tobii Pro Glasses 3 can currently be used from an app on an Android smartphone or a desktop app on Windows/OSX with support for live viewing a video stream with gaze and replaying it. To make the product easier and more efficient to use and get value from, the next step for the product is to implement a cloud solution supporting our customers.
The cloud solution will offer things like:
Transfer experiment data (e.g. recordings). Similar to Google Drive and Dropbox.
Replay recordings and log events.
Analyze experiments in the web app.
To succeed in this position, we believe that you:
Have experience with a cloud platform such as Azure, AWS or GCP.
Are skillful in setting up the infrastructure for development teams working with cloud.
Have 2+ years of software development experience
Being a Tobiian
We believe in diversity and equal opportunity. At Tobii we want you to be yourself and we welcome applicants from all walks of life. It's all about passion, innovation and making things real. Each day is different here at Tobii, hopefully, this is something that motivates you! We want you to be comfortable at work so come in wearing high heels or flip flops as long as you feel that's who you want to be, we're looking for a good personal fit and believe that diversity is the spice of life! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-08
E-post: joel.vesterlund@tobii.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Tobii AB
(org.nr 556613-9654)
Karlsrovägen 2D (visa karta
)
182 53 DANDERYD Jobbnummer
7380109