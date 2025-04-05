Detail-oriented Book Data Curator
Rasulson Consulting AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-04-05
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Rasulson Consulting AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Södertälje
, Nynäshamn
, Uppsala
eller i hela Sverige
We are seeking a detail-oriented and meticulous Book Data Curator to ensure the accuracy and completeness of our book data. As part of our Audiobooks Mission, we are focused on providing authors and publishers with tools and products that help them manage their content presence, gain insights into their performance, and foster stronger relationships with their audience. Our new platform, XX for Authors, is setting a new standard in the industry by enabling direct connections between authors and their fans.
In this role, your primary responsibility will be to review, verify, and update a data feed of books linked to authors, ensuring that the data is accurate, complete, and reliable. Your efforts will directly contribute to maintaining the integrity of our data, ensuring a high-quality experience for both authors and consumers around the world.
Responsibilities:
Review and verify book data to ensure it is accurate and complete.
Conduct research across various sources, both internal and external, to confirm and validate information.
Detect and correct errors or inconsistencies by identifying patterns and conducting thorough research on authors and their catalogs.
Perform repetitive and manual data tasks with consistency and attention to detail.
Generate regular reports to update the team on progress.
Collaborate with team members to address discrepancies or incomplete data.
Work closely with product and engineering teams to improve tools and processes, making data validation easier and more efficient in the long term.
Who You Are:
Exceptional attention to detail and a focus on data accuracy.
Proven ability to research and validate information using trustworthy sources.
Comfortable performing repetitive manual tasks while maintaining a high standard of quality.
Familiar with spreadsheet tools such as Google Sheets or Excel.
A passion for books or a strong understanding of the publishing industry is highly desirable.
In this position, your work will directly impact the quality and reliability of data presented to authors and consumers, making you a crucial part of our mission to improve the creator experience.
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: yahyo.said@rasulson.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rasulson Consulting AB
(org.nr 559322-0733) Kontakt
Yahyo Said yahyo.said@rasulson.com 0142-150 00 Jobbnummer
9268192