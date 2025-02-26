Designer - Stockholm
About Us At Twigeo, we're on a mission to craft innovative and impactful digital marketing campaigns. With a growth-driven mindset, we thrive at the intersection of creativity and strategy, delivering measurable results while pushing the boundaries of what's possible.
The Opportunity
As a Designer at Twigeo, you will contribute to multiple brands from a creative and visual design perspective, ensuring impact for target audiences. This involves executing digital marketing campaigns, maintaining client relationships, and actively contributing to the evolution of our creative practice. You'll also be a key contributor to our global creative team, pushing the boundaries of craft and technology.
What you'll do
Design and execution
Develop impactful marketing assets for multiple media channels (images, banners, videos, paid/organic social).
Present ideas and creatives with dynamic storytelling
Cross-collaboration
Collaborate with the other creatives and functions to align visuals with messaging and strategy.
Foster client relationships
Maintain client expectations and communication with brand/marketing teams through presentations and regular updates.
Lead creative meetings + brainstorms to build/maintain trust.
Innovation
Stay ahead of best practices and trends while continuously expanding your knowledge of emerging tools and techniques to enhance design quality and efficiency.
A "yes, and" mindset that contributes to a continuous feedback culture.
If this sounds like you, we'd love to hear from you!
What You'll Bring
3+ years of experience as a digital graphic or motion designer.
Knowledge of motion design principles.
Proficiency in Figma and Adobe Suite (After Effects).
Awareness of AI tools like Midjourney and ChatGPT/Claude.
Experience in an agency, start up, or similar environments.
Strong communication skills and experience working cross functionally
Familiarity with digital marketing KPIs, industry best practices and all major marketing channels (Meta, Google, Apple, Snapchat, Twitter.)
Why Join Twigeo?
Collaborate with a creative team to bring ideas to life.
Be a part of a growth agency on a journey to expand its creative offering
Work with a dynamic team passionate about innovation and measurable impact.
Collaborate on campaigns for diverse clients, combining strategy and creativity.
What we offer
Generous Time Off: Enjoy 30 paid vacation days to recharge
Wellness contribution: 5000 sek/yearly to support your well-being
Flexible Work Environment: Thrive in a hybrid working model that balances collaboration and flexibility. Office days are Tuesdays-Thursdays
Growth Opportunities: Advance your career in a dynamic environment that encourages skill development and innovation
Recognition and Impact: Join a workplace where your ideas are valued, your voice is heard, and your contributions make a difference
