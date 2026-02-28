Design Project Coordinator
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy that matches your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
You will support Design Project Leaders in the day-to-day management of design projects within an automotive context. The role focuses on coordinating design activities and deliverables, maintaining planning and cost follow-up, and enabling smooth collaboration across the project team through structured meetings and reporting.
Job DescriptionCoordinate and plan design activities and deliverables according to the product development process, scope, timeline, and budget follow-up
Track project actuals related to hours and model costs
Maintain and update project resource files and forecasts
Follow up on activities and deliveries, and consolidate input for project gates and milestones
Support the team with project sites, meeting invitations, agendas, and minutes
Prepare and support design project meetings and reviews
Manage the Level 2 time plan per design project, including short- to mid-term physical modelling plans
Consolidate an overview of deliveries within the Design Project Timing Portfolio
Provide operational support, including assisting with project governance activities
RequirementsMinimum 3 years' experience from support functions in an office environment
Automotive experience
Proficient computer skills and strong knowledge of Microsoft tools and MS Office Suite, especially MS Project, Excel, PowerPoint, SharePoint, and Teams
Knowledge of a design studio's principles, practices, and procedures
Ability to coordinate and communicate business- and design-related activities into project plans
Ability to identify and raise efficiency opportunities
Nice to haveSAP
Application
