Design & Development engineer
Strömsholmen AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Tranås Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Tranås
2024-10-03
, Boxholm
, Ödeshög
, Kinda
, Mjölby
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Strömsholmen AB i Tranås
Are you curious and development-oriented? Do you have the ability to develop cost-effective design solutions of new products, systems or components?
Then you could be the one we are looking for!
We are hiring a motivated and driven Desing & Development engineer to join our team at Barnes Strömsholmen, which is included in the business unit Force & Motion Control (FMC), Barnes Group.
Main tasks and responsibilities
Design and develop new products, systems or components.
You will also work on developing innovative and practical solutions to meet product design objectives. The work also involves analyzing mechanical and quality related problems in ongoing production - Providing input to process and production improvements.
You will ensure requirements management, requirement setting of designs to meet relevant industry standards, safety regulations and environmental requirements.
Project management with handling multiple projects simultaneously under own responsibility ranging from planning, production, schedules and budget is also in the role.
Your profile
We see that you have a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering, master's degree is a plus. You have experience from various positions in manufacturing, production and mechanical engineering with at least 3 years in structural engineering.
You are a relationship builder and an easy communicator both verbally and in writing. Furthermore, you have the ability to collaborate with both internal and external stakeholders and effectively communicate complex technical concepts.
For more information, please contact Henrik Rudelius, Global Engineering Director on phone 0140 57181 or via email hrudelius@onebarnes.com Ersättning
Månadslön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Strömsholmen AB
(org.nr 556463-3930) Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Kontakt
Global Engineering Director
Henrik Rudelius hrudelius@onebarnes.com Jobbnummer
8935991