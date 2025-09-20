Design & Development Engineer
Strömsholmen AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Tranås Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Tranås
2025-09-20
, Boxholm
, Ödeshög
, Kinda
, Mjölby
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Strömsholmen AB i Tranås
Design and Development engineer
Are you a curious and development-oriented engineer who thrives working with people and diverse teams with a high degree of business acumen? Come and join our Engineering Division, based in Tranås Sweden, where we have our cross-functional teams located under one and same roof with testing, prototyping and production. The teams consist of skilled, motivated people with diverse expertise and backgrounds. We are seeking detail-oriented, innovative Development Engineers to join our industrialization team. From a team perspective, we see the need for both senior engineers within a bigger role to improve our capability but also hungry junior engineers with a strong interest to grow with us.
Main tasks and responsibilities
Design and development of products, sealing systems and metallic components into producible solutions to meet product design and production objectives. Troubleshoot and resolve technical issues, in running production by providing input and solutions to process and production improvements. Provide support to our sales teams and collaborate with customers to identify technical needs and product improvements by providing technical insights during pre-sales and post-sales activities. Provide expert advice on products to customers, ensuring optimal use of our company products and services.
Your profile
To be successful in this role we believe that you are eager to add your previous experience from metalworking in various positions like manufacturing, production and development or as a toolmaker. From your previous roles, you have developed problem solving skills and ability to think creatively to address customer challenges into innovations. It's a clear advantage if you have experience from the sheet metal industry, metallic materials, properties, and techniques including knowledge of manufacturing processes and industry standards. For junior and newly graduated applicants, focus will be a lot around personality, your grit and commitment to grow in the position.
For more information, please contact Henrik Rudelius, Global Engineering Director on phone 0140 57181 or via email hrudelius@onebarnes.com Ersättning
Månadslön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Strömsholmen AB
(org.nr 556463-3930) Kontakt
Global Engineer Manager
Henrik Rudelius hrudelius@onebarnes.com 014057181 Jobbnummer
9518625