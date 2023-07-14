Design Manager
Do you thrive in people management, developing teams and have experience in organization development and strategic planning?
Are you ready to make a significant impact in the world of game development? Sharkmob is seeking a Design Manager. As Design Manager, your mission will be to foster leadership talent, develop team capabilities, and advance our working methods.
Reporting to the Production director, you could be one of three People Managers, each championing a core discipline of game development:
• Design - The Design Manager
• Art - The Art Manager
• Engineering - The Engineering Manager
As the Design Manager, your leadership will extend across our design disciplines including game design, level design, UI/UX, monetization, and narrative. You will oversee a group of talented leads/managers and their respective teams, helping align our objectives with the bigger picture of game development and studio goals. A key part of your role will be ensuring that we have the people and capabilities needed short term and long term. It is about making an impact today while setting up for future success.
While you will need to have knowledge in your design discipline, your focus will not be on the deep technical aspects of each team's work. Instead, your role requires a broad understanding of our products and services. This understanding, together with close collaboration with Directors, Producers, and Leads/Managers, will enable you to drive organizational and professional development, promote continuous improvement, and establish effective working methods and processes within your group/core discipline.
Key Responsibilities
• Building and maintaining a strong development organization, leadership, and culture.
• Developing and executing strategies to attract, retain, and develop top talent.
• Identifying and growing leaders within development teams, providing them with training, mentorship, and coaching for success.
• Implementing employee processes effectively with the support from HR (feedback process, salary and appraisal talks, career development) and collaborating with HR on new ideas and improvements to these processes.
• Developing and implementing world-class design practices and processes and embedding them effectively across the organization.
• Driving continuous improvement and knowledge sharing within the group as well as across the company.
Qualifications
• You have proven experience in leadership or managerial roles.
• Experience in game/product/service design development processes.
• Experience in organizational development, mid to large size in a fast-growing company.
• Excellent communication, interpersonal, and coaching skills.
• Experience in developing and implementing HR strategies, processes, and initiatives.
• Experience in the video game industry is a plus.
This is an opportunity to mix your passion for gaming and the chance to make a huge difference in our employee's professional growth. At Sharkmob we want to have fun making games! We want everyone to feel like they have a stake in the games that we make. It's shared ownership and a team effort to make smart decisions.
We can 't wait for you to join us!
Who we are
Sharkmob was founded in 2017 and has offices in Malmö, Sweden, and London, UK. The studio develops AAA-quality games for PC and console, using the Unreal Engine to power its ambitions of taking multiplayer games to new heights. Our first game, Bloodhunt, was released last year and we are currently working on two proprietary, unannounced projects.
At Sharkmob, we are committed to building an inclusive team that represents diverse backgrounds, perspectives, and skillsets - because we believe that helps us create great games. We welcome all candidates that are aligned with our core values of shared ownership, smart decisions, and last but not least - having fun! We hope that you want to join us on our adventure and become a part of our crew.
