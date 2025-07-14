Design Lead
About Us
With over 85 million global active users and 2 million transactions per day, Klarna is on the way to becoming the world's favorite way to shop. To help us get there, we're assembling an unparalleled global talent team-accelerating individual careers, and disrupting entire industries. We're looking for people ready to achieve the extraordinary and embrace our bold ambitions as we shape the future of payments and fintech. Will you join us?
What You Will Do
Lead end-to-end design efforts-from research and ideation to execution and delivery-across digital products or brand platforms.
Translate business goals and user needs into clear design priorities and scalable design systems.
Work cross-functionally with product managers, developers, marketers, and other stakeholders to align design vision with overall product or brand strategy.
Contribute to key design initiatives, especially during early-stage explorations, strategic projects, or major launches.
Establish design best practices, workflows, tooling, and rituals to enable creativity, speed, and consistency.
Promote the value of design across the organization and drive a culture of creativity, experimentation, and continuous learning.
Who You Are
Minimum 6 years experience-preferably from branding/design studios-and show a strong portfolio.
Possess a structured, systematic working approach.
Bring ideation experience and be able to conceptualize strong, impactful ideas that translate into top quality print or digital touchpoints. Our creatives are expected to bring a multitude of smart ideas to the table.
Ability to work extremely collaboratively in a multidisciplinary environment with product leads/designer, art directors, copywriters, motion designers and brand strategists, project managers, to create compelling brand experiences.
Bring a forward-leaning and humble attitude, going above and beyond to deliver the best ideas and refining those of others. You love to get your hands dirty and translate high level strategy into well-crafted execution.
Work quickly within a fast-paced environment and remain focused under pressure without compromising on quality.
Articulate and present concepts and solutions in an engaging manner to internal stakeholders. You know how to sell a pitch, both storytelling-wise and via presentations.
Have a curious personality that embraces AI, new challenges, seeks out ways of improving processes and inspires new ways of thinking.
Possess exceptional English-language skills in both written and oral communication.
Feel comfortable working across G-suite (including Google Slides, Docs and Sheets.)
Have a strong proficiency in graphic design software (Adobe Creative Suite, Figma, etc.) Motion or 3D skills are a huge plus.
Stay up-to-date with industry developments and new tools.
Experience in mentoring and managing junior creatives is also a plus.
Closing
To ensure fairness and maintain global market competitiveness, each role in a specific location has a set base salary. During the recruitment process, we will assess your skills and experience to determine which role is the best fit for you.
Additionally, you may qualify for our Contribution-Based Reward (CBR) program, which recognizes and rewards significant contributions to our success. Så ansöker du
