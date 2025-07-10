Design Lead - Unified Trial Solution - Evinova
2025-07-10
Evinova enables global life sciences to accelerate better health outcomes, by creating digital health solutions for clinical research. We are a separate business within the AstraZeneca group.
We're hiring Design Leads to join Evinova's Unified Trial Solution team in Gothenburg and Barcelona, operating at the intersection of AI, digital health, and clinical innovation. This is not a conventional design role - we're building something new, and we need design leads who are ready to do the same.
Our context is defined by overlapping transformations. On one side, artificial intelligence is fundamentally reshaping how we work - augmenting creativity, accelerating collaboration between disciplines, and creating new ways to explore, test, and refine ideas. On the other side, the solution spaces we work in - clinical trials, hospital operations, and patient treatment - are also shifting rapidly, driven by new data streams, AI-powered automation, and evolving models of care.
As a Design Lead, you'll help us rethink and accelerate the entire product lifecycle: from identifying high-potential opportunity spaces to prototyping and iterating rapidly, to delivering validated, production-ready digital solutions. You'll be a key partner in shaping how we use AI as a creative collaborator, not just a tool - helping us move faster and more intelligently across discovery, design, and delivery.
You'll also help us design for complex real-world environments. Our products support clinical site staff, hospital operations teams, and sponsors running clinical trials - as well as the patients receiving treatment. That means designing with awareness of regulatory and ethical requirements, and with sensitivity to the lived experiences of those on the front lines of care and research.
You will be responsible for leading and guiding the multi-disciplinary design work (experience design, content design, design research) within a small product team composed of three of four squads.
We're looking for:
*
Deeply collaborative, T-shaped design practitioners who can understand and engage with multiple perspectives without thinking UI first - and extend the scope of design impact across the product development process
*
Highly autonomous, self-directed design leads who act with positive agency: seeking out new opportunities for collaboration, proactively navigating ambiguity, and shaping new practices as the context evolves
*
Designers with AI fluency - not necessarily technical experts, but people who are curious and excited about working with generative and agentic AI as part of their design process
*
People who thrive in complexity, balancing near-term delivery with long-term vision, and who are energised by change and challenge rather than constrained by them
This is a chance to help define not just the future of digital health - but the future of digital design in a world where the boundaries between people, tools, and disciplines are being redrawn in real time.
Key Responsibilities:
*
Accountable for the full spectrum of design activities, guiding the team's work from discovery, through rapid prototyping of high-level solution concepts to detailed interaction and visual design, ensuring alignment with business goals and user needs.
*
Identifies and delivers non-UI based elements of the solution via automation and process design where appropriate as part of an end-to-end approach.
*
Collaborate closely with product and engineering leads of the team, forming a three-legged stool leadership structure to ensure cohesive strategy and delivery.
*
Stimulate conceptual thinking and creativity and challenge the status quo towards continuous improvement.
*
Work closely with other Design Leads to ensure coherent user experience across user domains and products.
*
Contribute to and define the Evinova Design System and supporting implementation of new and efficient tools.
*
In collaboration with others, define, plan and participate in iterative user testing and use findings to inform and improve design decisions.
*
Develop prototypes that reflect real-world scenarios and integrate AI-driven automation.
*
Translate highly technical workflows into user-friendly concepts.
Key Attributes:
*
Experience in leading small design teams across the product development lifecycle, with a proven track record of deploying and scaling digital solutions.
*
Strong expertise in interaction design, and information architecture
*
Proficiency with modern research, design, content design and rapid prototyping tools and methodologies in agile environments.
*
Strong commitment to inclusive design, accessibility, and usability, and to delivering design outcomes to key metrics
*
Excellent storytelling skills, with the ability to influence cross-functional teams.
*
Experience in operating as an independent designer or design leader on highly complex B2B or B2B2C software.
*
Based in Gothenburg, with willingness to collaborate in-office with engineering teams. Willingness to travel
